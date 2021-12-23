The Ministry of Finance (MoF) participated in the Indonesian Ministry of Finance Week’s events, which were organised by the Indonesian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai from 21 to 22 December 2021, to support the Indonesian Ministry of Finance and welcome its delegation at Expo 2020 Dubai. Her Excellency Mariam Mohammad Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Management of Financial Resources at MoF attended the events to discuss means of bolstering economic relations between both countries. Her Excellency was briefed on the latest sustainable projects and methods of developing Islamic economic financing in Indonesia.

On the sidelines of the events, Her Excellency Mariam Mohammad Al Amiri met with H.E. Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Arab Emirates; and Mr. Boby Wahyu Hernawan, Finance Attache, Indonesia Embassy in UAE; along with other officials from the Ministry of Finance and Government of Dubai's Department of Finance.

During the meeting, Her Excellency Mariam Mohammad Al Amiri noted that the UAE aims to expand its economic, trade and investment relations with Indonesia, to spur the business environment and promote investment, growth and prosperity between both countries. Her Excellency said: “The UAE is keen to establish strategic economic partnerships with Indonesia and various promising markets globally, to build a new phase of sustainable growth during the next stage.”

H.E. Husin Bagis said: “We have taken vital steps to consolidate cooperation with the UAE, as the Indonesian Government has seriously developed syaria economy by setting up The National Committee of Islamic Economy and Finance (KNEKS) led directly by Mr. President Joko Widodo. These developments have flourished syaria economy ecosystem in Indonesia as indicated by the market share and its Sharia Human Capital Indexes. On the other hand, Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI), the largest Islamic Sharia bank in Indonesia, is opening its first representative office in the Emirate of Dubai.”

The Indonesian Ministry of Finance Week at Expo 2020 Dubai included several events, such as a talk show on the sustainable projects in Indonesia to highlight such projects in the country, as well as Indonesia’s investment potentials and achievements in managing sustainable projects. In addition, a seminar was held on how to develop Islamic economy and finance in Indonesia, to discuss the importance of education in the field of Islamic economy and finance and means of boosting it between both counties.

Earlier this year, the UAE, with the Indonesia Investment Authority, invested more than USD 10 billion to stimulate Indonesia’s economic growth across strategic fields such as energy, infrastructure, tourism, technology and food security.

