Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, visited the pavilion of Japan at Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. He explored the innovations on display, such as the “cities of the future” experience, and the sustainability aspect of Japanese architecture and smart transportation.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber met with His Excellency Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, and was briefed on the latest technological developments in line with Tokyo Vision 2025. Their excellencies praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan, and the opportunities for collaboration across many areas, especially in priority sectors such as future industries, space, advanced technology, and petrochemicals.

The host delegation at the pavilion, which is themed “where ideas meet”, highlighted the key role Japan plays in international partnerships and collaborations, especially as it prepares to host Expo 2025 in Osaka.

His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber also reviewed unique uses of virtual reality, artificial intelligence and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies in the reimagining of smart cities.

