PHOTO
MIG Holding, a leading regional insurance investment group and Gallagher, one of the world’s largest insurance broking and risk management firms, have finalised their strategic partnership in ACE after the agreement was formerly approved by regional regulators for Gallagher to acquire shares in the ACE Companies within the MENA region.
The ACE entities within the MENA region will now operate under the brand ACE Gallagher. The new agreement will see MIG be the majority shareholder with 70% interest, and Gallagher assuming 30% interest in ACE.
The strategic partnership will facilitate knowledge sharing, best practice spanning regional and international markets, and foster innovation to help develop the region’s insurance industry by merging ACE’s in-market expertise with Gallagher’s global presence and industry-leading solutions.
Gallagher is one of world’s leading insurance broking, risk management and consultancy companies. With significant reach internationally, Gallagher employs more than 34,000 people. It has operations in 68 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries through a network of brokers and consultants.
About the ACE Gallagher Holding WLL
A pioneer of the insurance industry in the GCC, ACE Gallagher combines unrivalled regional industry knowledge with global expertise to enhance reach within a competitive regional market. Backed by experienced professionals and expertise, ACE Gallagher provides tailor-made solutions and comprehensive claims and risk management services to clients locally through 16 offices in seven different countries. Visit www.ace-ins.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.