Doha, Qatar – On its mission to enable students in Qatar to develop digital skills and equip them – and the world – for the future, Microsoft Qatar is bringing back the ‘Imagine Cup’, with entries now open until January 6, 2022 through https://imaginecup.microsoft.com/en-us/Country/qa. This edition will mark the tournament’s 20th anniversary as bright young minds leverage Microsoft cutting-edge technologies to deliver innovative solutions in one of four categories: Earth, Education, Health and Lifestyle.

In the coming weeks, over 100 students from various colleges and universities in Qatar will attend the Imagine Cup’s virtual training, with a focus on two of the most sought after digital skills worldwide: Artificial Intelligence (AI-900) and the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals (DP-900). These sessions will enable contestants to build innovative projects capable of winning the competition, in addition to a chance to sit exams to achieve full certification - free of charge.

Once the ongoing training program is complete, 10 teams will be selected to compete in the local Imagine Cup 2022’s finals taking place on February 24, 2022. Qatar’s champion will go forward to represent the nation in the next round on the global stage. The winning team will be up against the world’s best, with a chance to take home an additional USD $100,000 following a mentoring session with Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are so excited to bring Imagine Cup back to youth in Qatar as we enable them to leverage the power of technology and solve some of the world’s toughest challenges at scale,” said Lana Khalaf, Country Manager, Microsoft Qatar. “The country’s successful transformation into a knowledge-driven economy requires ongoing market innovation, the growth of new digital capabilities, and a stronger, more diversified SME sector. At Microsoft, we understand the importance of knowledge and skills if we are to achieve truly inclusive and sustainable development by harnessing the talents of youth. I encourage all youth and technology enthusiasts to register and see how their creativity and intellect can change the world while building skill sets of great national value”.

The Imagine Cup is a continuation of Microsoft Qatar’s collaboration with local colleges and universities to grow the nation’s talent pool, including but not limited to Qatar University, Northwestern, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Georgetown University, Carnegie Mellon, Texas A&M University in Qatar, and the College of the North Atlantic.

Doha played host to the Imagine Cup’s Pan-Arab Semifinals few years ago, during which 23 student teams from 12 countries across MENA competed for entry to the finals in three days of rigorous contest. Earlier chapters of the cup also saw local champions ‘I Copy You’ and ‘WaCoMo’ advance to lead the region’s finest as they competed at the global finals in Seattle.

The Imagine Cup is far more than a technology competition, it is a unique and thrilling opportunity for students to nurture new skills, access exclusive training, and unlock mentorship opportunities with the chance to win great prizes as they prepare to change the world. Over the last two decades, the contest has seen over two million students sign up to collaborate, innovate and make a difference in their communities as they deliver new solutions for a more sustainable future.

-Ends-

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

For more information (Press only):

Joana Osta, Microsoft Middle East Cluster (MEC)

joanaosta@microsoft.com

Christiane Salem, Stallion Advertising & Communication

christiane@stallionadv.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021