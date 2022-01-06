MHD ACERE, an integral vertical of the MHD Group, has tied up with Scorpion Automotive Limited, UK’s leading manufacturer and supplier of GPS vehicle tracking, security and telematics systems. Under an MOU recently signed by Mr. Amin Tahon, General Manager – CECV, MHD ACERE and Mr. Mark Downing, MD – Scorpion Automotive Limited, MHD ACERE will be an exclusive distributor of Scorpion Automotive Fleet management solutions, vehicle security and telematics systems in Oman.

MHD ACERE has always tied up with the best global brands to bring exceptional products and services to its customers in the country. Mr. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani – CEO of MHD ACERE comments: “At MHD, our constant endeavor is to offer best global solutions to people of Oman. We are confident that our partnership with Scorpion Automotive Limited UK will provide our customers with an outstanding quality and customer service. We will offer Scorpion’s Fleet Management solutions with innovative GPS vehicle tracking, security and telematics system to provide our customers with the peace of mind that comes from knowing their fleet’s security is in the very best hands”.

From its inception in 1973, Scorpion remains at the forefront of vehicle electronics and security technologies. Their large range of insurance approved security and GPS tracking systems provide businesses and members of the public with the ultimate vehicle protection and peace of mind. Scorpion also offers vehicle manufacturers an end-to-end bespoke design and manufacturing service. Through this service, they have a growing reputation for global excellence in OE line fit security and telematics systems, electronic devices and vehicle LED and Bulb Failure Monitoring technologies in applications where LED light clusters are used. Scorpion is ISO9001and IATF16949 accredited and holder of the prestigious PACCAR 10PPM Quality Award. In the last three years, Scorpion has won the Insider Made in the UK Automotive Award 2018, ITN Best Vehicle Security & Telematics Supplier Award 2018, BIBA International Trade Award 2017, NAA Company of the Year Award and NAA Manufacturing Excellence Award.

The origin of Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC dates back to over half a century. The family proprietary business was converted to its present form of a corporate entity in 1987. Since then, the Group has grown to be one of the largest and most successful privately owned business houses in the Gulf region. Over the years, the conglomeration has expanded to include Products and Services spread over Automotive, Construction vehicles, Construction equipment, Tires & Batteries, Safety & Medical Equipment. For more details, visit http://mhdoman.com/ MHD ACERE is one of the main operating divisions of MHD and represents premium automotive brands like Jaguar, Land Rover, McLaren, Ford Trucks, Ashok Leyland and MG Motor.

