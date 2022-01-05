MHD ACERE’s Auto Expert, an advanced diagnostics auto care and maintenance centre, has opened its first ever showroom. Located in Azaiba, Muscat, the facility has been designed as a one-stop shop for all kinds of repairs and maintenance, body and paint jobs, periodic services of all kinds of automobiles. It is a multi-franchise service centre that will also serve as an outlet for providing 4 x 4 accessories from Ironman such as rooftop tents, canopies, portable freezers, winches, recovery equipment, protective bars, lighting and electrical upgrades; car care treatment products from AutoGlym for complete restoration and many other global brands for Nano Ceramic and Graphene coating. Auto Expert facility will also provide and install world class tires and batteries under its roof.

Mr. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO, MHD ACERE, comments: “With the aim of improving esthetics and boosting car power, we will be offering hand-picked array of global products while offering multi-franchise service for all makes and brands, trendy off-roading accessories, car detailing and protection, premium brand tires and batteries. Auto Expert’s vehicle expertise extends to on-road performance as well as off-road”.

The complete car care services offered at Auto Expert are: Scheduled Maintenance Servicing including Engine oil and filter replacement, Standard Check point service, Auto Air condition Service, A/C performance test, System pressure check, Condenser check and checking of radiator cooling fan operation; Inspection of all A/C components for wear, leaks and proper operation, evacuate and recharge system; Complete Cooling System Service including checking of all hoses, belts; pressure test system, heater, defroster and cooling fan operation, correct coolant mixture to a 50/50 mixture, checking for leaks and so on.

The facility also provides Engine Diagnostic Service: Fuel pressure test, code retrieval and vacuum testing; Brake System (Front & Rear): Removal and replacement of pads or shoes, resurface rotors or drums; inspect brake line and components and test parking brake; Engine Tune Up: Replacement of plugs, fuel filter, minor adjustment and scope test if needed; Transmission Flush: Hook up flush machine adding flushing cleaner to transmission, completely flush all transmission components, replace all transmission fluid, add transmission conditioner, check for leaks, inspect cable and all linkages; and Motor Value Added Services: Clean and de-carbon fuel injector, fuel rail, upper intake and intake valves and carbon in combustion chamber, Engine oil Flushing, Power steering flushing etc. You can visit the Auto Expert showroom in Azaiba or call 24131770 for more details.

