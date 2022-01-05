PHOTO
MHD ACERE’s Auto Expert, an advanced diagnostics auto care and maintenance centre, has opened its first ever showroom. Located in Azaiba, Muscat, the facility has been designed as a one-stop shop for all kinds of repairs and maintenance, body and paint jobs, periodic services of all kinds of automobiles. It is a multi-franchise service centre that will also serve as an outlet for providing 4 x 4 accessories from Ironman such as rooftop tents, canopies, portable freezers, winches, recovery equipment, protective bars, lighting and electrical upgrades; car care treatment products from AutoGlym for complete restoration and many other global brands for Nano Ceramic and Graphene coating. Auto Expert facility will also provide and install world class tires and batteries under its roof.
Mr. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO, MHD ACERE, comments: “With the aim of improving esthetics and boosting car power, we will be offering hand-picked array of global products while offering multi-franchise service for all makes and brands, trendy off-roading accessories, car detailing and protection, premium brand tires and batteries. Auto Expert’s vehicle expertise extends to on-road performance as well as off-road”.
The complete car care services offered at Auto Expert are: Scheduled Maintenance Servicing including Engine oil and filter replacement, Standard Check point service, Auto Air condition Service, A/C performance test, System pressure check, Condenser check and checking of radiator cooling fan operation; Inspection of all A/C components for wear, leaks and proper operation, evacuate and recharge system; Complete Cooling System Service including checking of all hoses, belts; pressure test system, heater, defroster and cooling fan operation, correct coolant mixture to a 50/50 mixture, checking for leaks and so on.
The facility also provides Engine Diagnostic Service: Fuel pressure test, code retrieval and vacuum testing; Brake System (Front & Rear): Removal and replacement of pads or shoes, resurface rotors or drums; inspect brake line and components and test parking brake; Engine Tune Up: Replacement of plugs, fuel filter, minor adjustment and scope test if needed; Transmission Flush: Hook up flush machine adding flushing cleaner to transmission, completely flush all transmission components, replace all transmission fluid, add transmission conditioner, check for leaks, inspect cable and all linkages; and Motor Value Added Services: Clean and de-carbon fuel injector, fuel rail, upper intake and intake valves and carbon in combustion chamber, Engine oil Flushing, Power steering flushing etc. You can visit the Auto Expert showroom in Azaiba or call 24131770 for more details.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.