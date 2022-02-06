Sales units of MG in Qatar exceeded 1,600 cars

The brand registered its highest market share of 5.1% in the Sultanate of Oman

Middle East : MG Motor continues to rise up the rankings in the GCC’s top ten car manufacturers as the brand secured 6th position with an unprecedented sales performance in 2021. The year concluded with MG recording a remarkable 3.8 percent market share. With total sales of 41,165 units, the company’s achievements are particularly impressive considering the challenging market conditions caused by the global pandemic.

This remarkable milestone could not have been achieved without the exceptional support from MG’s dealer network and the aggressive expansion plans the brand has implemented. As a result, the brand now has a total of 44 showrooms in the region, with 12 new state-of-the-art facilities opened exclusively in 2021.

In Qatar, MG Qatar and Auto Class Cars, the authorised distributor of MG in Qatar, continue to accomplish sales milestones with 1,600 units. In a step to meet wide customers base demand, the company set the plans to open a new showroom this year, in addition to a dedicated MG service center in Al Wukair area during the first quarter. In addition, MG Qatar is building strong relations with trusted rent-a-car companies providing them with the latest and most reliable cars of all models.

Frank Zauner, General Manager, Auto Class Cars stated: “in Auto Class Cars, the authorized distributor of MG in Qatar, we are proud to achieve this milestone record and contribute to the success of MG brand in the region. In a short time, we proved our capabilities and became one of the main car dealers in the local market. Hand in Hand with MG, we are confident that we will continue our successful journey and sustain our leading position”.

The year saw MG launch two new products: the brand’s flagship 7-seater, the MG RX8 Black Edition, with an exclusive 13 Black features; and the all-new 2022 MG GT sedan. Customers have shown their appreciation of the British-born brand’s new products, with units being prebooked and sold out upon delivery.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor’s Middle East operations, commented: “MG has recorded extraordinary growth in the region despite the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves and the challenging market conditions caused by the pandemic. The growing awareness, popularity and desire for the MG brand have been evident as we have maximised accessibility to the brand for customers across our nine markets.

“We have an exciting line-up of products coming in 2022, offering great features and at an even greater value for money. Our focus for this year is to continue our expansion plans in the Middle East and North Africa to ensure all our customers receive the highest levels of products and services we have to offer”.

In the face of market adjustments and the industrial transformation, and in keeping with its promise to deliver innovation and practicality in all its cars, MG is set to introduce new compact SUVs with 5G and intelligent connectivity features.

Furthermore, MG will continue to enhance its services as it tends to its customer’s needs, while its 6 years / 200,000 km warranty on all models, combined with exceptional offers available to new and current customers, will ensure peace of mind in difficult times.

-Ends-

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 98 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022