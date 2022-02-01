Investors, NFT artists, blockchain brightest minds, DeFi experts and DAO representatives will converge to UAE for a week-long event with a full-scale trailblazing digital and physical networking experience.

Community leaders will discuss what will define the development of blockchain space and the upcoming realm of Metaverses.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Organized by NexChange Group, MetaWeek will take place at the Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre from 7th to 10th of March, 2022. Accumulating the most discussed digital topics of the year, a whole week-long event will include multiple side events. MetaWeek will culminate on the 8th and 9th with its core event, the 2-day MetaWeek summit featuring immensely anticipated speakers from the Arabian Gulf region and all over the world.

Breaking barriers between digital and physical space, Metaverse is best described as a virtual world with highly sophisticated visual and art experience and crypto-based DeFi backbone, filled with communities, and powered by interoperable blockchain networks. Inside a Metaverse, users can share and store an unlimited amount of data, use self-sovereign IDs, play games and earn & trade digital assets, create limitless digital art pieces and play with NFTs and virtual goods, launch marketplaces. What’s more important, this virtual world is also owned and governed by the communities, giving them an opportunity to vote, rank, change and track decision patterns and govern their digital realm without any centralized power.

Juwan Lee, Founder, Chairman NexChange Group: “2021 brought us an extremely attractive market opportunity for launching Metaverses, that may bring annual revenue of over $1 trillion. It’s a pivotal moment for us to determine the key players in this new global real-life game that is powered by the most impactful technology of today, blockchain.”

Alongside Metaverses, essential financial and non-financial applications of blockchain will be covered during MetaWeek. Blockchain masterminds, NFT creators, DeFi spearheads, AI forerunners, artists, gaming tycoons, data analysts, and other experts interested in creating and nurturing the Web 3.0 with the help of the blockchain world will converge to Dubai for a major Meta Week event, which will combine high-level offline networking and content experience.

Key topics to be debated at the conference:

Metaverse nature battle: private VS public, centralized VS decentralized

Right ownership and privacy: who owns the data?

Governance challenges and ways to achieve peace: algorithms, smart contracts,

Decentralized architecture of blockchain & metaverses: the need for speed and interoperability standards

DAOs evolution: cloud cities and crypto states

Blockchain 4 FinTech: sandboxes and real-life use cases

Corporates & metaverses: how to compete with the decentralized world

DeFi payment services as a financial backbone for the digital world and for financial inclusion in the real world

AR/VR major metaverse use cases

NFTs and their real value: what’s beyond the hype?

Digital Identities for real-world and for metaverses

GameFi, play-to-earn, and prospects of gamification

How will cryptocurrencies & digital assets evolve with metaverses

Market opportunities for Web 0: Is it worth $1 trillion?

Investment priorities for metaverses and blockchain

Creators’ economy & capitalism

About NexChange Group: NexChange Group is a venture builder and media platform specializing in Blockchain, FinTech, HealthTech AI, and Smart Cities.

For more information on the registration, speakers, agenda, and partnerships, please visit https://www.themetaweek.com or contact: info@nexchange.com

