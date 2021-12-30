Abu Dhabi: The Galleria Al Maryah Island is delighted to announce the expansion of its jewelry portfolio with the addition of Messika, a Parisian Jewelry Maison recognised for its diamond expertise, unique craftsmanship and exceptional contemporary designs.

Messika’s first boutique in Abu Dhabi spans across 60 square meters and comprises of a special VIP room for private viewings.

The boutique’s unique design boasts a variety of precious materials such as marble, luxury handmade fabrics and wallpapers, featuring combinations of rose gold, black and white.

The boutique will have exceptional high jewelry creations on display, in addition to a variety of Messika fine jewelry collections such as 2021 novelties My Move and Lucky Move Color.

MESSIKA AT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

Level L1

The Galleria

Al Maryah Island

Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Kendall + Kylie, and Decathlon.

The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering also caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

