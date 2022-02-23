PHOTO
Cairo, Egypt:– Mercedes-Benz Egypt has signed a contract with the Egyptian Golf Federation as the exclusive automotive sponsor throughout the year in support of the organization’s golfing calendar and events. The sponsorship was celebrated with a special get together in February with attendees from Mercedes-Benz Egypt and the Egyptian Golf Federation.
“Mercedes-Benz is dedicated to the #PerfectDrive in everything we do, including driving the game of golf forward on an international and local level” said Sascha van Ryssen, Director Marketing & Sales, Mercedes-Benz Egypt. “Mercedes-Benz and the game of golf have been synonymous with sophistication and innovation for many years. We are thrilled to be the exclusive automotive sponsor of the Egyptian Golf Federation. We look forward to supporting an exciting calendar of golfing competitions and events and the development of promising young golfers in Egypt.”
“Supporting future golf champions is a shared goal of both the Egyptian Golf Federation and Mercedes-Benz Egypt. We are delighted to have the support of the leading luxury brand as our partner for our golfing calendar and events and in the development of our National Junior Development and Elite Amateur Programs,” Said Eng. Ayman Hussain, Chairman, Egyptian Golf Federation. “The partnership with Mercedes-Benz Egypt will support the Egyptian Golf Federation to activate key strategies to further grow the game of golf in Egypt.”
For more than 70 years, the Egyptian Golf Federation has been making golf accessible for professionals and amateurs, while developing clear pathways for junior development in a variety of ways including elite competition and even providing access to college scholarships.
