Dubai, UAE : Dubai Design District (d3), in strategic partnership with the Arab Fashion Council will kick-off the third edition of Men’s Arab Fashion Week tomorrow evening, with 15 shows set to run from 28-30 January 2022 (6-10pm) at d3. Supported by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the Arab Fashion Week-Men's Fall-Winter 2022/23 program will showcase d3-based designers as well as regional and international talent from Lebanon, Iraq, Libya, Jordan, the UK, France, Switzerland and the US.

The opening evening will see the talents of the UAE’s Amato and Anomalous hit the runway along with Lebanon’s Maison du Mec – with shows live-streamed on various mediums, online by Meta, formerly known as Facebook Inc., and offline on digital screens across Dubai Design District (d3). The evening of the 29th will see the exciting regional names of Michael Cinco, Ahmed Amer and Zaid Farouki take centre stage along with France’s Valette Studio and the US’s Asher Levine. And on closing night, the line-up will present Lebanon’s Emergency Room and Tagueule, as well as American Rag, Zardouz and B Hype.

Commenting ahead of opening night, Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of Dubai Design District (d3), said “We are delighted to kick-off the third edition of Men’s Arab Fashion Week here at d3 and bring an exciting and ground-breaking showcase of ready-to-wear menswear to our community, the region and global stage. In recent years, the narrative around menswear in the region has experienced significant growth and so we are proud to add to this conversation and momentum even further.

“Our partnership with the Arab Fashion Council is an extremely important one and we look forward to working together with them even more on the sustainable growth of our region’s fashion industry. At d3, we are committed to enabling the creative community to flourish and platforms such as Arab Fashion Week and partnerships like our alliance with the Arab Fashion Council do exactly that. They enable collaboration, learning, connection and inspiration as well as help our community rethink the regular.”

With the Covid-19 pandemic having radically accelerated the digital transformation of fashion, the third edition of Men’s Arab Fashion Week will showcase how menswear has truly embraced technology. American designer Asher Levine integrates cutting-edge techniques in both fashion and science, implementing 3-D printing devices, illumination technologies, along with innovative leather goods and virtual fashion. The third edition of Men’s Arab Fashion Week will enable the audience to try on Levine’s designs using in-app experience and virtual fashion experience all whilst exploring new digital fashion paradigms through his wearable NFTs.

With the aim to revolutionize the industry’s business mode, FLTRD, a homegrown concept store featuring emerging and talented designers, will host a See-Now; Buy Now Pop-up in d3 to enable fashion enthusiasts to shop the Fall Winter 2022/23 collection directly off the shelf. The pop-up will be available in d3 from the 27th of January to the 1st of February.

Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer of the Arab Fashion Council of Arab Fashion Council, added: “Men’s Arab Fashion Week is a testament to our shared commitment with Dubai Design District to propel the region’s creative economy forward, one designer at a time. We are pleased to be hosting the third Men’s edition at d3 and look forward to pushing the boundaries further, bringing innovation and creativity to the forefront of the region’s menswear sector.”

