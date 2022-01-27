Dubai, UAE:

The global stem cells market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5 percent from 2018 to US$467 billion by 2024;

The size of the Middle East and Africa stem cell market is estimated to reach US$2.85 billion by the end of 2026;

Adult humans have many more blood-creating stem cells in their bone marrow, ranging between 50,000 and 200,000 stem cells;

A fully grown-up human body consists of some 37.2 trillion cells.

The Middle Eastern countries are sharpening their focus on the US$467 billion global stem cell market which will come under scrutiny at the first MENA Stem Cell Forum taking place from March 18 to 19, 2022 at the Movenpick Grand, Al Bustan Hotel Dubai.

The global stem cells market is expected to grow at an incredible compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5 percent from 2018 to US$467 billion by 2024, according to a research by Market Watch.

This significant event takes place at a time when the world grapples to fight the different variants of COVID-19 viruses that disrupt global growth. Many experts look at stem cell research as a possible solution to tackle such pandemics in future.

“The stem cell therapy market includes large number of players that are involved in development of stem cell therapies of the treatment of various diseases,” Market Watch said in its report.

“The growth of the market is attributed to the rising number of clinical trials and the growing adoption of stem cell therapies globally. In the context of COVID-19, government organisations in various countries, research institutes, and many biotech and pharmaceutical firms are focusing on effective and rapid technologies for the fast diagnosis of COVID-19.

“According to a 2020 research article published in the scientific journal Aging and Disease (2020), mesenchymal stem cells are a safe and effective approach to the treatment of COVID-19. At least 10 projects have been registered in the official international registry for clinical trials, implicating the use of mesenchymal stem cells to patients with coronavirus pneumonia. However, it is still at an initial stage of study in relation to the market studied.”

Organised by Great Minds Events Management (GM Events), the two-day conference and exhibition will be participated by more than 250 delegates from more than 15 countries where more than 30 officials and experts will discuss the latest scientific developments and innovations in the stem cell therapy and associated areas. The exhibition will feature more than 25 participants.

Supported by Dubai Health Authority, Zewail City, American Board of Regenerative Medicine and American Academy of Regenerative Medicine, the event has attracted more than 10 specialised media partners.

Dr. Hatim Al Abbas – Acting Director, Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre, UAE, says, “Working in the field of stem cell therapy makes you see the light shine again in those innocent eyes that have been exhausted by disease and then you realise that stem cells are like a miracle. Our meeting here on the land of Dubai, the land of achieving miracles, makes us work to make stem cell therapy of all kinds available to everyone.”

The MENA Stem Cells Forum is the first event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to focus on this sector. This exclusive meeting will discuss key trends and topics, such as stem cell banking, scientific research, applications, public awareness, and regulations.

The event will be the region’s biggest platform where local, regional, and international experts, key opinion leaders, researchers, physicians and other experts from academia and industry will share their experiences and knowledge on the latest advancements, crucial topics and the challenges in the stem cells research and therapy.

Leila Masinaei, Managing Partner, Great Mind Events Management, says, “Stem cell research has gained greater significance in recent times, and especially after the COVID-19 pandemic which many experts feel could be tackled through stem cell research and innovation. Greater research in bio-technology and stem cell could produce much better results and enhance average life expectancy worldwide.

“Stem cell research has the potential to develop greater insights and understanding on various diseases and how to tackle them. Further research could lead to the development of new medicine, solutions to life-threatening diseases that could ensure healthy and long life.

“Due to this, MENA Stem Cell Forum takes place at the right time and at the right place. In a world that has been repeatedly infected by different variations of the deadly Coronavirus, the UAE remains a safe haven for people who live in this country. We feel, the UAE and Dubai is the ideal place to host MENA Stem Cell Forum, where experts from all over the world can participate in the dialogue and share ideas.”

Stem Cells

Human beings are made up of cells. According to Medical News Today, cells in human bodies have specific purposes, but stem cells are cells that do not yet have a specific role and can become almost any cell that is required. Stem cells are undifferentiated cells that can turn into specific cells, as the body needs them.

Adult humans have many more blood-creating stem cells in their bone marrow, ranging between 50,000 and 200,000 stem cells. A fully grown-up human body consists of some 37.2 trillion cells.

Scientists and doctors are interested in stem cells as they help to explain how some functions of the body work, and how they sometimes go wrong.

Dr Kayane Mheidly - Director of the Bone Marrow Transplantation Program and Consultant Hematology - Burjeel Medical city Abu Dhabi, Consultant Hematology, Clemenceau Medical Center Dubai, UAE, says, “I will present a case of bone marrow transplantation for a multiple myeloma patient-Melphalan conditioning by using non -cryopreserved transplant (Fresh stem cells transplant).

“This technique was used because the cryopreservation was not available in UAE, the outcome of the procedure was very good in terms of duration of neutropenia and infectious complication. The conclusion is non-cryopreservation transplant is safe for multiple myeloma patients.”

Stem cell therapy has become a significant and innovative scientific development giving hope to both health professionals and patients worldwide. The development of treatment methods has achieved great results globally especially in the Middle East and North Africa, where stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine are fast-moving and expansive, and if progress continues at its current pace, the region could become one of the world’s centers for biomedical research. In fact, the size of the Middle East and Africa stem cell market is estimated to reach US$2.85 billion by the end of 2026, according to Market Data Forecast.

MENA Stem Cell Forum will address all the advances and the pressing challenges in the stem cells market through opening speeches, scientific presentations, panel discussions and more. It will run hands-on workshops providing the participants latest expertise and knowledge on the advances and updates of stem cells research and therapy.

