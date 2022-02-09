Meeting discussed the upcoming activities and the conference for the events

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Higher Organising Committee of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2022 and its accompanying conference, which will be held under the kind patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, held a meeting for representatives of diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE today. The meeting shed light on the activities and agenda of the two exhibitions and conference, taking place from February 20-23.

Diplomatic figures and high-level officials attended the meeting, and were briefed on the event’s preparations and procedures. The meeting focused on the role of the exhibitions in developing the unmanned systems and the simulation and training sectors in the UAE, as well as their role in contributing to the development regional and international levels.

ADNEC is organising UMEX and SimTEX 2022 in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Defense, with the support of Edge Group, strategic partner, and Tawazun Economic Council, the headline sponsor of the accompanying conference.

Participants in the meeting discussed the most important fields that UMEX and SimTEX will be focusing on including innovations and technologies in the unmanned systems, simulation, and training sectors, as well as AI and robotics technologies. It is expected that the event will witness a considerable international turnout, which will include government delegations and a number of agencies, entities, and civil establishments specialising in these vital sectors.

The meeting touched on the details of the conference held prior to the exhibitions on 20 February, bringing together international leaders, experts, and officials in these sectors to discuss the main theme - “Unmanned, Unbound: Realising the Promise of the Unmanned Revolution.”

Speaking for Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, Brigadier General Staff Pilot Mohamed Obaid Rashid Al Marshoodi, Deputy Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, said during the meeting: “UMEX and SimTEX 2022 continue to bolster their strategic position in terms of strengthening and developing all sectors that are based on technology, innovation, and AI. This vital event has become a global platform for showcasing the latest unmanned systems and the simulation and training systems.”

He added: “Welcoming the participation of international leaders, missions, and key players, these exhibitions play a vital role in strengthening the UAE’s position as a global centre for advanced technologies and innovation in line with global trends in these specialised sectors. Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), the organiser of this event, contributes to consolidating this event’s leading position.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, said: "The fifth edition of UMEX and SimTEX reflects the distinguished international position that it has been able to achieve since its first launch in 2014. ADNEC is currently finalising its preparations for the successful organisation of this event in cooperation with its partners in the public and private sectors in accordance with the aspirations of the wise leadership and in a manner befitting the UAE’s reputation at the regional levels. The two exhibitions are expected to attract the participation of major specialised international companies, experts and decision-makers from all over the world, despite the exceptional circumstances the world is currently going through.”

Al Dhaheri indicated that the current edition would witness participation from countries and national pavilions for the first time. In addition, the number of new accompanying events and live demonstrations of various equipment and systems, will embodies the strategy of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company to develop and support existing exhibitions in a number of promising sectors and work continuously to transfer and localise advanced knowledge of the country, in order to support national industries in these vital sectors, enhance their competitiveness, and open the way for partnerships with major international specialised companies.

“ADNEC is committed to applying safety procedures of the highest standards to ensure the health and safety of all participants in the exhibitions, employing preventative measures and protocols that follow local and international health directives, serving as a role model in the sector, and allowing specialists to convene and exchange expertise in a secure and safe environment.” Al Dhaheri concluded.

The meeting discussed the conference accompanying the exhibitions, held under the theme “Unmanned, Unbound: Realizing the Promise of the Unmanned Revolution,” which will feature 22 speakers and will host 500 participants who will be present in person at the ADNOC Business Centre, while around 1,500 people are expected to attend the conference virtually. This emphasises the UAE’s standing as a unique international destination for hosting conferences on unmanned systems and simulation and training systems.

