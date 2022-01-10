More than 400 laboratory exhibitors confirmed for Medlab Middle East 2022, a 100% increase from 2021

The 2022 edition takes place from 24 -27 January and is co-located with Arab Health

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Informa Markets, organisers of Medlab Middle East, have announced the MENA region’s leading exhibition for the laboratory industry will return to a standalone event in 2023, following unprecedented demand from exhibitors and visitors for the 2022 edition of the show, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 24-27 January 2022.

As a result of the pandemic, Medlab Middle East and Arab Health co-located in 2021 to provide a platform for both the laboratory and general healthcare industries to come together, reconnect and do business face-to-face in a safe and secure environment.

However, following high-level demand from leading laboratory companies to showcase their offering in a dedicated space, and from attendees keen to capitalise on the latest laboratory releases, the event will now revert to a standalone format, with dates confirmed for 7 – 9 February 2023.

Tom Coleman, Exhibition Director of Medlab Middle East, said: “Advances in the medical laboratory have been pivotal in the defence against the continued threat that COVID-19 poses to industries around the world. Due to the speed at which the laboratory industry has responded to these threats by developing solutions, products and technology to counter the impact of the pandemic, we have seen a surge in companies wanting to showcase their latest innovations and from buyers eager to capitalise on these advances.

“As a result of this demand, following the 2022 edition of the show, which will be held from 24 -27 January, Medlab Middle East will return as a standalone event in 2023 with a total of six halls, showcasing the latest innovations and new technologies being utilised in the laboratory industry.”

The 2022 edition of Medlab Middle East is expected to welcome more than 400 exhibitors, a 100% increase from 2021. Key players participating in this edition include Roche, Siemens, Beckman Coulter, Abbott, Biomerieux and Mindray. In addition to the growth in exhibitors, which is expected to increase to over 500 in 2023, country pavilions have risen from nine in 2021 to ten in 2022, with that figure expected to increase to 14 in 2023.

Fueling the surge in exhibitors is the anticipated growth in the global laboratory industry. According to the Global Clinical Laboratory Market – Analysis by test, end-user, by region, by country (2021 edition), the global laboratory market is expected to grow by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2021 and 2026, which puts the predicted value of the global laboratory market at US$ 33.07 billion by 2026.

The report attributed the growth rate to the increasing number of lifestyle-related ailments and chronic illnesses, and spurts of infectious diseases in different parts of the world.

The introduction of accurate and technologically advanced products, such as companion diagnostics, biochips, and microarrays, has bolstered the demand for early disease detection. Moreover, rapid technological advancements to enhance productivity and reduce costs are anticipated to boost the market further. These solutions offer clinicians maximum efficiency and minimum risk of errors, which has driven the uptake of services in the market.

As part of Informa's commitment to providing the highest hygiene and safety levels, the 2022 edition of Medlab Middle East will again take place under the protocols introduced via the company’s Informa AllSecure health and safety mandate. The enhanced measures include 35 guidelines covering all aspects of cleaning and hygiene, social distancing measures, and the use of PPE, screening, and a track and trace in conjunction with local authorities.

For more information, please visit www.medlabme.com.

