Modena:– MC stands for Maserati Corse: a sporty nature, fostered on the track for everyday competition. The new MC Edition celebrates Maserati's uncompromising performance and racing spirit.

Victories, trophies, legendary cars and drivers: the world of racing immediately comes to mind when thinking of the Trident Brand, here paying tribute to its glorious history.

The focus is on the versions equipped with a V8* engine to highlight the concept of “uncompromising driving pleasure”: the most powerful Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte become the stars of a new edition with a captivating aesthetic.

MC Edition epitomises performance, orientation towards victory and bold driving pleasure, echoing a story that began almost 96 years ago when the Tipo 26 – the first model to bear the Trident on the bonnet – won the 1,500 cc class at the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati at the wheel.

The same racing feeling can now be found in this specific edition, available on the Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte in two exclusive colours: Giallo Corse and Blu Vittoria.

The exterior clearly recalls the Brand’s roots, with its exclusive colours and powerful sporty character.Yellow and blue are the colours of Modena, the city that symbolises the Motor Valley and is the home of Maserati.

Giallo Corse is a three-layer yellow colour with blue mica interfering with the light in a highly sophisticated manner, for a sporty and advanced look. Conversely, Blu Vittoria is a matte three-layer blue. Extremely deep, impactful, new and contemporary, it has a notably tangible effect.

To complement the exterior, the MC Edition range features distinctive details in Piano Black and a specific badge on the rear fender and B-pillar. The Levante MC Edition has 22" wheels, with 21” rims on the Ghibli and Quattroporte. The gloss black finish of the wheel rims and blue brake calipers complete the look.

The specs of the special series are completed with an electronic sunroof, Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system and Driver Assistance package.

The MC Edition’s unique link with racing spirit and Modena is also evident in the interior features, including components in blue carbon fibre in the cabin. The yellow and blue stitching on the seats across the natural Nero Pienofiore black leather is juxtaposed with denim accents. The headrest is embellished with the MC Edition logo and a dedicated badge takes over the centre of the console.

Unprecedented performance and driving pleasure require an uncompromising visual impact: taking Maserati’s roots as a starting point, MC Edition creates a perfect “racing style” and celebrates the power rooted in the beating heart of racing and the DNA devoted to the competitions typical of the Motor Valley.

The new MC Edition is available in EMEA, APAC and China from February 2022.

*350-hp V6 engine on the Chinese market.

