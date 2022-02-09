PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Mediclinic Middle East, which operates seven hospitals in the UAE, have renewed their affiliation with a focus on expanding educational offerings in medicine and health.
The renewed, five-year Master Affiliation Agreement includes a robust governance framework with a board comprising members from both entities and a joint academic council with a subcommittee structure now made up of seven specialized committees instead of one.
“The renewed affiliation commits to closer cooperation and coordination to create an optimum environment for our learners to provide the best education, training, and community engagement opportunities as well as heightened pro-activity in research, innovation, and health sciences development,” explained Dr. Amer Sharif, Vice Chancellor, MBRU.
“These new committees will enhance our joint effort to advance education in dentistry, nursing and midwifery, and other health disciplines. In addition, new committees will be established to support lifelong learning for health professionals, as well as research and innovation.” He added.
The partnership will explore potential funding sources to support the goals of this affiliation; providing provisions to finance research grants, postgraduate medical education programs and scholarships as well as joint clinical or community service initiatives such as organ transplantation.
Mediclinic has committed to providing extensive hands-on and clinically supervised training for MBRU medical students since 2016 and this agreement marks the beginning of a new era for expanding training opportunities across the broad spectrum of health disciplines and enhancing the outcome of care through professional development programs, research, and innovation.
David Hadley, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, said, “MBRU is a trusted and valuable strategic partner of Mediclinic Middle East, and it is our privilege to be able to continue to work with them.
This expanded Master Affiliation Agreement enables Mediclinic Middle East to support, even more comprehensively, the UAE’s long-term vision of training the next generation of doctors and medical professionals for the challenges posed by the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.”
