Dubai, UAE - Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) & United Nations Development Program announced that the 7th edition of the Knowledge Summit will be held at Expo 2020 Dubai site on March 14-15, 2022 themed ‘Knowledge ... Protecting People and Overcoming Pandemics’, with the participation of a wide range of experts, leaders, and government officials from across the globe.

As one of the world’s leading knowledge events, Knowledge Summit is testament to the UAE’s efforts to promote knowledge transfer and sharing, and further highlight the opportunities and challenges in building knowledge societies amid the significant changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Held in conjunction with Expo 2020 Dubai as a platform where leading major events are taking place, promoting global actions, this year’s edition offers a strategic platform to engage in discussions about the knowledge industry and its role in facing current and future challenges, while learning more about cultures and exploring human intelligence and achievements during the Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), said: "During the past six editions of the Summit, the Foundation, guided by its vision to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and meet global challenges, has called upon intellectuals and thought leaders from all around the world to present broad perspectives on the role of knowledge in the process of sustainable development, develop effective solutions and tools to empower nations in executing their development plans in various sectors, and promote the development and prosperity of societies. This is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to drive the Foundation as a contributor to strengthening the future generations through the dissemination of science, knowledge, and creative ideas, and empower future generations to create sustainable knowledge solutions, while ensuring the sustainability of their pioneering contributions.”

His Excellency added that the Summit in its 7th edition will continue to enhance global knowledge, in an effort to modernize and develop the methodologies and processes driving the production and dissemination of knowledge and create a platform for constructive dialogue on the role of knowledge in protecting people from pandemics and challenges. He added that the event serves as a venue to promote ambitious ideas and innovative programs aimed at enhancing the knowledge of future generations through objective and effective means to assess their skills to enable them to adopt new technologies that meet the needs of today’s environment and economy.

The 7th edition of the Knowledge Summit aims to highlight the role of knowledge in addressing global challenges and explore the ways to protect humanity. This is in line with MBRF’s goals to promote knowledge and empower communities in the region and across the world, as well as its role as a key factor in developing action plans that would help develop a faster and more accurate solutions to health, environmental, economic, and social challenges, leading to a better future and a path towards sustainable development.

The Knowledge Summit will present the ‘Future of Knowledge: A Foresight Report 2022’, issued by MBRF in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which explores the future knowledge landscape and examines the differences between countries' transformative capacities amid major global risks, using large data over a two-year period, helping to provide new insights about countries' readiness to manage future risks.

The Knowledge Summit sessions address a wide spectrum of themes, most notably "Knowledge: Coronavirus Under the Microscope”, the role and influence of the media during the Covid-19 crisis, epidemics and their impact on the climate, and "Revisiting Difficult Times: the Need for Better Economic Systems," as well as the impact of philanthropy and volunteering on development, the importance of artificial intelligence and technology for developing natural solutions to future problems, and off-planet thinking: "How does space exploration increase our knowledge?"

The 6th edition of the Knowledge Summit held in 2019 witnessed the participation of 120 speakers from 20 countries in 50 panel discussions, exploring the building of healthy and prosperous societies through knowledge, health as a fundamental human right, how companies can benefit from and contribute to health societies, the use of technology to make health services available and affordable, as well as the role of world trade as an engine for building integrated societies, ways to eradicate poverty, and the building of dynamic, human-centered economies. During the Knowledge Summit 2019, the first-ever Knowledge Fair was organized, which introduced services, innovative techniques, and research on sustainability in most sectors and for various public-private entities in the UAE.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), an affiliate of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, aims to strengthen future generations and enable them to create sustainable solutions, facilitating the process of knowledge and research in the Arab world. MBRF also undertakes to establish knowledge-based societies by funding research projects, activities, and initiatives that support ideas and innovation, while focusing on its main pillars of education, entrepreneurship, and research and development. It also seeks to develop knowledge and human capacities in the Arab world by focusing on three strategic sectors, namely, knowledge, education, and entrepreneurship. It works to develop human resources in the region by creating a broad base of human experience with extensive knowledge and talent, providing more opportunities for younger generations to acquire knowledge and ensure a better future. It encourages developing leadership skills among the younger generation to improve their standard and quality of life, as well as sponsoring local and global awards in literature, knowledge, and science.

