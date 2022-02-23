PHOTO
- The new launch confirms the recovery of the aviation sector
Dubai, UAE: On the sidelines of its participation at the MRO Middle East, the exhibition that brings the commercial aviation aftermarket under one roof and taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry, signed an agreement with Satys, the French group specialized in aircraft sealing and painting, to develop a paint hangar at MBRAH that spreads across 33,000 square feet with the latest technology. The signing ceremony was attended by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH and Frederic Seguy, Business Development Deputy Director at Satys.
Construction of the new hangar will commence this year and is expected to conclude by Q3 2023. Once complete, Satys will provide private jets and narrow-body aircraft painting.
In his comments, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Satys, a global name in the industry that will provide the best painting capabilities and offer optimised services to our discerning customers worldwide. This partnership confirms the recovery of the aviation sector and the high demand for general aviation services. It also underlines our position in attracting the top global players in the aviation sector to establish their presence in the emirate and operate in an integrated, economic environment, where they can connect with international markets. We will spare no effort to solidify and cement Dubai’s position on the world aviation map.”
Christophe Cador, CEO of Satys, said: “This new partnership with MBRAH will enable us to expand our existing global presence from the 13 countries we currently operate from. We are pleased to provide our extensive and unique services to customers from across the region and then limit ferry flights and the impact on the environmental footprint.”
MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.
