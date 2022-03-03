Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MBC GROUP, the largest and leading media group in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has announced a strategic partnership with Stake, a leading Dubai based fintech and real estate investment platform.

The partnership deal will support the growth of the investment platform through MBC’s diverse offerings, which includes digital platforms, TV channels, and events, activations and more. Meanwhile, Stake will provide MBC GROUP with priority investing in future funding rounds at the company.

Fadel Zahreddine, Group Director of Emerging Media at MBC GROUP stated: “Here at MBC GROUP, we have a firm commitment towards supporting and elevating the most promising entrepreneurial digital solutions from the region. And Stake definitely fits the bill.

“We are immensely supportive of the current thriving ecosystem of digital businesses in the GCC and Middle East. And we look forward to working with and supporting Stake in this unique strategic partnership.”

This strategic partnership will also support Stake in establishing a stronger foothold in the real estate investment sector and serving a greater number of investors as it expands its offerings to Saudi Arabia, followed by UK and Egypt.

Since its launch approximately one year ago, Stake – known as the world’s first Shariah-certified property investment platform – has attracted over 17,000 registered users from 30 countries and over 100 different nationalities, completing a total of 30 property investments on its platform. It has reached US$10 million in assets under management, while witnessing an average monthly growth of +27%. Stake recently released its mobile app, the first and only digital real estate investment app in the region.

Rami Tabbara, Co-founder of Stake commented: “Our partnership with MBC GROUP comes at an important time for Stake as we increase our visibility across the United Arab Emirates, and MENA.

“With over 160 million weekly viewers and over 90% household penetration in Saudi Arabia, partnering with MBC GROUP was a no brainer in our goal to make investing in rental properties easy and transparent in the region”.

Manar Mahmassani, also Co-founder of Stake, added: “The MENA region has about 400 million people with hundreds of billions of dollars in annual savings. However, as a predominantly young population, most have little-to-no investment experience and exposure. With MBC GROUP as our partner, we can widen our reach across its leading platforms and introduce Stake’s better way of investing in real estate to a greater pool of households in the region.

“A big step forward for Stake, this partnership will allow us to further our mission to empower everyone to own and build wealth through real estate.”

About Stake

Launched in December 2020, Stake is a digital real estate investment platform providing a simple, affordable, and transparent way to own a piece of income generating properties, starting in Dubai. Founded by Rami Tabbara a veteran of the real estate industry, Manar Mahmassani, a seasoned investment banker, and Ricardo Brizido, a leading fintech CTO, the trio combined their years of expertise to build a digital platform for people who want to invest in rental properties, but don't want or cannot afford to buy a whole property or deal with the management headaches.

While property investment typically requires large amounts of upfront capital and comes with a high level of risk in the case of off-plan projects, Stake allows people to invest with any budget and in a matter of clicks. It only offers shares in completed properties in prime locations, ensuring healthy and steady returns for investors.

Stake is based in the Dubai International Financial Center and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

About MBC GROUP

MBC GROUP is the largest and leading media company in the Middle East & North Africa region that enriches people’s lives through information, interaction and entertainment. In 2002, nearly a decade after the launch of MBC1 in London, in 1991, MBC GROUP moved its headquarters to Dubai Media City, United Arab Emirates.

Today, MBC GROUP includes over 17 leading TV channels: MBC1 (general family entertainment); MBC2 & MBC MAX (24-hour western movies); MBC3 (children’s edutainment with a mix of both local productions and western acquisitions); MBC4 (entertainment for young families with a female-focus); MBC ACTION (an indigenous adrenaline-packed channel targeting young males with local and homegrown productions); MBC VARIETY (Western films and general entertainment with uninterrupted broadcasting); MBC DRAMA (24/7 Arabic drama) & MBC+ DRAMA (a joint pay-tv channel between MBC and OSN); MBC PERSIA (general family entertainment dubbed and subtitled in Farsi); WANASAH (24-hour Arabic music channel); MBC MASR & MBC MASR2 (general family entertainment geared towards the Egyptian family); MBC BOLLYWOOD (delivering the freshest in Bollywood content geared towards the region via an Arabized interface); MBC USA (on “Dish Network” in the US); MBC IRAQ (a premium channel aimed at the entire Iraqi family), MBC5 (new satellite channel dedicated to the Maghreb); all of them benefit from MBC STUDIOS which produces the region’s most compelling premium content for cinema, television and on-demand platforms. MBC GROUP also includes two FM radio stations: MBC FM (Gulf music) and Panorama FM (contemporary Arabic hit music).

Furthermore, part of MBC GROUP is Shahid and its premium subscription-based service Shahid VIP, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform, home to highly rated original productions from the Arab world, a wide range of exclusive movies and premieres, as well as the top watched live Arab TV channels.

