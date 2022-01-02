Riyadh : The Saudi Ports Authority, MAWANI, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA). Considered a transformational step for Saudi ports, the agreement serves to establish a framework for coordination, provide alternative means for settling disputes that arise between the various facilities engaged in maritime transport activities and ports, and define a methodology for cooperation between the two parties.

The MoU plays an essential role in achieving the Authority's objectives of developing maritime transport and import/export operations, enhancing the capabilities of member ports, and contributing to the national economy. It also contributes to SCCA's endeavor to develop national ADR capacities by providing ADR services, legal training, and awareness events leading towards creating a safe environment that attracts both foreign and domestic investment to the Kingdom

MAWANI and the SCCA agree to strengthen communication and cooperation between the two parties, develop alternative practices for and facilitate the settlement of commercial disputes, and raise awareness of these frameworks among establishments engaged in maritime transport and port activities.

According to guidelines set out in the MoU, the two parties agree to cooperate in:

Developing and circulating improved model dispute settlement terms.

Creating the appropriate environment for the efficient settlement of disputes, especially those related to the import/export business and the governance of contractual relationships through arbitration or mediation, in line with international best practices.

Providing Authority members with appropriate training in the alternative practices for dispute settlement.

Raising awareness of dispute settlement alternatives, developing the skills of Authority staff and those concerned with the maritime transport and ports sector, and conducting seminars and related events for this purpose.

Knowledge sharing between the two parties through workshops, periodic meetings and educational courses.

Providing relevant data and information essential to studies, in a manner that does not conflict with the internal policies and the confidentiality of the two parties.

Established to oversee the operations of Saudi ports, MAWANI seeks to achieve an effective regulatory and commercial environment supported by an operating model that enables growth and innovation in the Kingdom's maritime industry. Consistent development and initiatives, rooted in the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030, have seen an exponential advancement in the capabilities and activities of ports in Saudi Arabia, home to the region's largest port network and a leader on the world stage of the maritime transport and logistics industry.

About the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI)

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) was established in 1976 to oversee the operations of the Saudi ports. Since its inception, Mawani has been keen on transforming the Saudi ports into investment platforms, and facilitating the Kingdom's trade with the rest of the world. The Authority seeks to achieve an effective regulatory and commercial environment supported by an operating model that enables growth and innovation in the Kingdom's maritime industry. It also envisions developing a sustainable and prosperous ports sector to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a leading global logistics hub. Mawani strives to realize Saudi Arabia's economic and social ambitions by ensuring reliable and efficient logistics operations, as well as creating a safe and sustainable maritime environment. Developing the Kingdom's industrial capabilities to fulfill the objectives of the National Transport and Logistical Services Strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030, has and will always be one of Mawani's main objectives, thus contributing to making Saudi Arabia a pioneer in the ports sector.

About the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA)

A Not-for-profit organization established by Cabinet Decree number 257 dated 14/6/1435 H. – 15/03/2014 G. to provide alternative dispute resolution services in civil and commercial disputes where parties agree to refer their disputes to SCCA and all in accordance with regulations in force and judicial principles of civil and commercial procedure.

