Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) has issued shipping agent rights to Hong Kong-based container transportation and logistics giant Orient Overseas Cargo Line Co. (OOCL) to pursue activities as a foreign investor across all Saudi ports for a period of three years.
The license was granted following OOCL's fulfillment of all requirements under the MAWANI Shipping Agents Regulatory Framework. This announcement comes as the Saudi ports regulator intensifies its efforts to develop the Saudi ports sector, transfer global knowledge and expertise to local talent, and adopt best practices in the maritime industry to bolster investment.
This step also enables MAWANI to create an ideal environment for logistics and operations at the Kingdom’s ports and attract major global shipping lines, furthering the Kingdom’s ambitions to establish itself as a global logistics hub that connects three continents.
MAWANI's regulatory framework allows foreign companies to invest in the local shipping services space to create a thriving and sustainable maritime sector that transforms the Kingdom’s ports into investment hotspots, thus boosting trade and economic development in line with the objectives set forth by the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) and Saudi Vision 2030.
Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) was established in 1976 to oversee the operations of the Saudi ports. Since its inception, MAWANI has been keen on transforming the Saudi ports into investment platforms and facilitating the Kingdom’s trade with the rest of the world. The Authority seeks to achieve an effective regulatory and commercial environment supported by an operating model that enables growth and innovation in the Kingdom's maritime industry. It also envisions developing a sustainable and prosperous ports sector to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a leading global logistics hub. MAWANI strives to realize Saudi Arabia’s economic and social ambitions by ensuring reliable and efficient logistics operations, as well as creating a safe and sustainable maritime environment. Developing the Kingdom’s industrial capabilities to fulfill the objectives of the National Transport Strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030, has and will always be one of MAWANI’s main objectives, thus contributing to making Saudi Arabia a pioneer in the ports sector.
