DUBAI: – The Islamic Republic of Mauritania celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 on Tuesday, with a visit from Prime Minister Mohamed Ould Bilal Messoud, and a poem praising the strong relations between the UAE and Mauritania, as well as the virtues of the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the UAE.

His Excellency Mohamed Ould Bilal Messoud, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania was welcomed by His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Excellency Mohamed Ould Bilal Messoud said: "I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to our brothers in the UAE for the masterful planning and the creative spirit that distinguishes Expo 2020 Dubai, especially in light of the challenges the world currently is facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The two brotherly countries have well-established and distinguished relations, thanks to the visions and clear-sightedness of the leadership of H.E. President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

"Investment and innovation of digital development can accelerate the pace of the growth in line with the qualitative leaps the world is experiencing. Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania is working on establishing an up-to-date strong digital infrastructure to ensure the provision of good services that are accessible to economic operators."

HE Sheikh Nahayan said: “Mauritania's pavilion highlights the diversity of the country, enabling visitors to discover its unique environments, in both Bedouin and urban areas. It also presents countless opportunities for investments and partnerships across an array of business areas.

"The UAE aims to further work and cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to support the growth of the country and its citizens. We also look forward to expanding our partnerships in sectors of common interest, and are confident that bilateral relations between our two countries will continue to grow."

The Mauritania Pavilion is located in the Mobility district, where visitors can learn all about this West African country, which borders the Atlantic Ocean, with 90 per cent of its territory located in the Sahara Desert. There are three main areas of focus: Visit Mauritania, Invest in Mauritania, and Made in Mauritania.

Visitors can see a traditional racing boat, and learn about the country’s boat-making heritage, and discover Mauritania’s UNESCO World Heritage sites including the ancient Hodh el-Chargui and the old ksar. Samples of unique manuscripts reveal the country’s customs and heritage, while the pavilion also looks to its future plans to preserve its environmental balance and biological diversity.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of our 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements, and showcasing their pavilions and programming. Each features a flag-raising ceremony at the Stage of Nations in Al Wasl Plaza, followed by speeches and cultural performances.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

