Abu Dhabi, UAE – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, the impeccable 5-star hotel with countless experiences and amenities, situated in Khalifa City Abu Dhabi has appointed Jayadev Nakka as the new Assistant Director of PR & Marketing.
Jayadev is ardent Marketing Communications professional with a decennium of experience in hospitality ranges from corporate business hotels to luxury destination resorts. He is a meticulous and a creative marketing savvy who takes immense interest in marketing, communications and design while delivering successful campaigns.
He joined Marriott International in 2013 as a Marketing and Communications Executive and he has worked at numerous Marriott International hotels in the UAE and India during the course of his successful career. Previously with Aloft Abu Dhabi, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Four Points Mahabalipuram, Courtyard by Marriott, Madurai, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, Four Points Whitefield and Courtyard by Marriott Bhopal & Courtyard by Marriott, Raipur.
Commenting on his appointment, Jayadev said, “It is indeed an honour and delight to be part of the Marriott Hotel Al Forsan team. I am thrilled to take this new step and look forward to adding value to the team. As I embark on this new journey, I am eager to implement innovative ideas while effectively positioning the hotel.”
Jayadev will be responsible for maximizing revenue and optimizing brand growth by overseeing all aspects leading the marketing and communications strategy content development, digital landscape, Mariott Bonvoy - Loyalty program at the property and will produce credible solutions that promote sustained growth.
