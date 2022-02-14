New Administrative Capital perceives an increase in demand for commercial projects, says Ayman Al-Ghafir

To complement project's successes, Marota Developments, one of the leading real estate development companies, announced the launch of a new phase of its Marota project at New Administrative Capital in the coming days.



Tarek Khalil and Ayman Al-Ghafir, owners and founders of Marota Developments, stated that the company is launching a new phase within the Mastro Mall, which includes a distinguished package of units with various spaces that suit aspirations and needs of different customers.



Tarek Khalil stated that more facilities would be offered to customers in conjunction with the launch of new phase of the project, pointed out that the company provides various payment plans that comply with customers' desires.

Khalil added that the New Capital project contributed strongly to boosting real estate sector and revitalizing urban movement because of its national importance and strength, especially with the support provided by the state to developers operating in the city and facilities that contribute to the success of the project.



Ayman Al-Ghafir stated that the company always seeks to meet desires and needs of real estate market, especially since the New Capital perceives an increasing demand for commercial projects, elaborated that commercial property is one of the types of projects that achieve the highest investment returns in the market.



Al-Ghafir explained that the project spans over 5,250 sqm, with investments worth approximately EGP 800m and 19,000 sqm built-up area. Mastro includes two basements, a ground floor and five floors comprises units with various paces to meet all investment and operational needs.

Marota Developments is a partnership between Egyptian businessman Tarek Khalil and Syrian businessman Ayman Al-Ghafir.



Tarek Khalil is an Egyptian businessman with a great deal of experience and long practical experience since 2004 in the management of commercial malls and real estate investment in the Egyptian market, as well as his experiences in fields of import and export. Ayman Al-Ghafir is a Syrian businessman and a fan of Egypt. He has many successful experiences in the field of business management in its various sectors in Egypt and Syria.

