His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), issued decisions granting judicial officer capacity to 78 officers from three governmental departments of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, namely the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), thus empowering them to carry out judicial officer missions in respect of administrative offences and infractions that fall within their competence and are related to their functions in accordance with the legislation in force.

The judicial officers were sworn in before His Excellency Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, at the headquarters of the Judicial Department.

H.E. Ali Alblooshi pointed out that granting the status of judicial officer to a number of employees of the governmental departments, to start carrying out their inspection and control tasks according to their professional skills, ensuring the correct application of the law and implementing the procedures of control and monitoring of operations in accordance with the specific legal controls, contributes to the development of institutional performance and the improvement of the quality of the services provided in various sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in order to strengthen its competitiveness at the global level.

Mr. Alblooshi pointed out the interest of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in qualifying and training candidates to obtain the capacity of judicial officer, through specialised training programmes at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA), to further familiarise them with all aspects of judicial and administrative monitoring, and with the powers of judicial officers in accordance with the laws and regulations in force, and to consolidate the principles and foundations of control in the service sectors, with an emphasis on practical training based on casework and reporting procedures before the public prosecution and criminal courts.

For his part, His Excellency Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of the ADDED, expressed his Department's appreciation for the pivotal role played by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in ensuring a sound business environment, and in training and legally qualifying inspectors to fully perform their role.

He said that the empowerment of a number of inspectors from the Abu Dhabi Business Centre and the Industrial Development Bureau of the Department of Economic Development to perform judicial review functions after training and qualification reflects the Abu Dhabi government's concern to provide the best conditions for an appropriate business environment within the legal and legislative settings that are a fundamental pillar of economic growth.

In accordance with the tasks entrusted to it, he said, the Department of Economic Development conducts inspection and control rounds in commercial and industrial establishments to ensure their compliance with the laws and regulations in force, which aim to protect consumers and intellectual property, and to limit such practices that have a negative impact on the economic sector in general. There is no doubt that the qualification of inspectors in accordance with the best practices in use at the global level, contributes to strengthening confidence in the business environment, Mr. Rashed Al Balooshi concluded.

