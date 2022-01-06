Partnership will support a global sustainability campaign ahead of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Premier League Champions Manchester City today announced a new global partnership with Masdar, which will see the renewable energy and sustainable development company become an Official Partner of the Club.

Masdar, a global leader in renewable energy, clean technologies and sustainable development, is focused on the development of renewable energy projects across the Middle East and North Africa, and wider international markets, with a presence in almost 40 countries worldwide.

As part of the new agreement, Manchester City and Masdar will collaborate on a range of partnership activations, including the launch of a new global campaign, aimed at raising awareness on the importance of climate action and mitigating climate change. The campaign will coincide with the Masdar hosted, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the leading platform for accelerating sustainable development, scheduled to take place from 15 – 19 January 2022.

Stephan Cieplik, Senior Vice President of Global Partnership Sales, said, “At Manchester City, we have a commitment to grow sustainably and responsibly, whilst recognising that the Club has the ability to use its voice to encourage the communities we connect with to do more.

“In recent years we have made significant progress within this area. We also know that a sustainable future can only be achieved by working together collaboratively with partners and fans and we’re delighted to welcome Masdar as an Official Partner today to join us on this journey.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, “Climate change is the defining issue of our time, which affects us all. By working together to raise awareness, educate and take action, we can turn this global challenge into an opportunity. Manchester City Football Club is one of the biggest names in world football and Masdar is now one of the biggest players in clean energy, by working together across different activities and initiatives, we can play our part in delivering a sustainable future.”

Masdar is set to become a global clean energy powerhouse with the aim of expanding its project portfolio to over 50GW total capacity by 2030.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, seven League Championship titles, including five Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of 11 clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women’s Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company Masdar is advancing the commercialization and deployment of renewable energy, sustainable urban development and clean technologies to address global sustainability challenges. The mandate of Masdar is to help maintain the UAE’s leadership in the global energy sector, while supporting the diversification of both its economy and energy sources for the benefit of future generations. Today, Masdar is active in almost 40 countries, including the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, Egypt, Morocco, the UK, the US, Australia, Spain, Serbia, India, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, and many more.

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Hosted by Masdar, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development.

Since 2008, ADSW has hosted a series of global events to convene heads of state, policy makers, international business leaders and technology pioneers, providing them with a platform to share knowledge, showcase innovation and outline strategies as we work together towards a net-zero future.

ADSW focuses on delivering climate action across three principles; Global Collaboration & Leadership, Economic Development, and Technology & Innovation.

ADSW takes a proactive approach at a grassroots level, encouraging social inclusion by hosting a series of platforms and initiatives aimed at engaging and empowering young people, females and members of the community to play an active role in delivering a sustainable future.

