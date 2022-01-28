Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced its participation in LEAP 2022. This global platform will bring together the world’s greatest minds from leading technology corporations at the Riyadh Front Expo Centre from February 1- 3, 2022. At the event, ManageEngine will showcase its latest technologies addressing the dynamic requirements of organisations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Digital transformation is a key enabler for the future of organisations and is the dominant technology trend, with heavy investments being made in cybersecurity, multi-cloud and AI. The business promise of digital transformation is significant, with the kingdom aiming to build a digital government and digital economy as part of its Vision 2030 reform plan," said Nirmal Manoharan, regional director of sales, ManageEngine. “Saudi Arabia is an important market for ManageEngine, and LEAP is the perfect platform to promote our brand and discuss with the local channel community and potential customers our vision, strategy and roadmap.”

In line with this, ManageEngine will be highlighting ServiceDesk Plus, its flagship enterprise and IT service management product and an ITIL®-ready service desk solution used by ITSM professionals globally; Desktop Central, the unified endpoint management tool; next-generation SIEM solution Log360, which offers UEBA capabilities for proactive threat analytics using AI and ML; and PAM360, which enables enterprises to establish strict privileged access governance and monitor privileged operations. The company will also highlight Application Control Plus, which enables enterprises to gain a holistic view of their network and ensures only authorised access occurs, minimising an enterprise’s attack surface.

With businesses increasingly digitising and the global threat landscape constantly evolving, data privacy and protection is now a top priority for organisations. Like many countries, Saudi Arabia will enact its own Personal Data Protection Law to take effect in March. Under the new regulation, all personally identifiable information of residents of Saudi Arabia will be protected. ManageEngine will use LEAP 2022 as a platform to shed light on how its solutions help organisations comply with various standards, regulations and laws on data security and management.

ManageEngine will be at booth #H3F20 where customers and partners can meet with product and technology experts to learn more about how ManageEngine’s innovative solutions provide a seamless way to collaborate and help organisations advance digitally.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises-including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organisations-rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the UAE, the United States, the Netherlands, India, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organisations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com; follow the company blog and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

