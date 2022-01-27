Dubai: Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) is participating in the World Expo 2020 in Dubai, where it is showcasing made in Malaysia Rubber Products to the world, at the Malaysia Pavilion.

The Malaysia Pavilion is themed Energising Today- Exploring Sustainable Agricommodity, aims to capture the country’s commitment to ensuring a secure and sustainable future by balancing socio-economic progress with environmental concerns. Sustainable agricommodities, including rubber, will be featured permanently in the Pavilion display and the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) will be leading the two week-long trade and business programmes on agricommodity.

Malaysia's overall participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. Malaysia Pavilion will host 26 weekly thematic business programmes throughout the expo to promote its sustainable industries including agricommodity, which will also be a permanent display in the Pavilion.

MRC’s effort to tap the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market is evident with the establishment of its Middle East office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in September 2021. Among the objectives are to explore and facilitate potential joint ventures and foreign investment from the MENA region. It also provides information and educational materials to buyers and end consumers on quality rubber and rubber products.

Malaysian Rubber Products Virtual Showcase (MaRViS)

Capitalising on the huge reach of Expo 2020, MRC will be launching Malaysian Rubber Products Virtual Showcase (MaRViS), an online platform that facilitates online business engagements between international buyers and Malaysian rubber product manufacturers.

At a time when the world is struggling to adapt to the many changes in day-to-day business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this platform is hoped to set the wheels in motion to encourage the industry players to embrace digitalisation in their business dealings.

MaRVis is an extension of MRC Marketplace, a buyer seller website that has been around for more than a decade. While MRC Marketplace provides contact details of all Malaysian rubber and rubber product manufacturers and traders, MaRViS is complementing MRC Marketplace to provide better user experience.

This virtual platform is able to provide a holistic online experience for international buyers. Some of the interesting features include virtual exhibitions, live chat and online business matching. Important events such as the e-Global Sourcing Mission (e-GSM) and online seminars will also be held on MaRViS’ platform. Malaysian rubber manufacturers can leverage on MaRVis to feature their products and attract international buyers without worrying about geographical boundaries.

Some of the key rubber products that will be featured on the platform include precured treads; engineered rubber products used in construction, railway, mining and marine; latex foam and mattresses; rubber medical devices such as medical gloves, condoms and rubber catheters; rubber gloves; rubber automotive components; and green rubber.

MRC has lined up exciting events during the Expo 2020 Dubai, including natural rubber clay product demonstration. The product is safe for children, non-oily, non-colour staining, non-hardening, non-toxic, water resistant and re-usable for more than 5 years. The product is invented by Malaysian manufacturer and is suitable for modelling and even to make artwork on canvas.

Arab Health 2022

For 2022, apart from Expo Dubai 2020, MRC will be participating yet again in Arab Health 2022, from 24 to 27 January 2022. This is mainly to promote made in Malaysia high-quality rubber medical devices. MRC is leading eight Malaysian rubber medical device manufacturers and exporters in its pavilion to participate in the Arab Health 2022 exhibition showcasing a wide range of quality rubber medical devices. Business matching will also be arranged between potential buyers and Malaysian companies. MRC has been participating in the Arab Health since 2008, with a total of 14 participations altogether. Since the pandemic, Arab Health has been remodelled into a hybrid event for year 2021 and 2022.

The Rubber Forum 2022

YB Datuk Hajah Zuraida Kamaruddin, Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Malaysia, launched the Rubber Forum 2022 at the Malaysia Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai 2020. The Rubber Forum 2022 is Malaysian Rubber Board’s (MRB) flagship programme that is held annually, to share insight and latest development in the rubber industry. This year, Rubber Forum 2022 aims to share Malaysia’s sustainable rubber industry and highlights the emerging global trends as well to engage with potential global rubber players especially in Middle East for strategic collaborations and investment opportunities. Also present at this forum were MRB’s Chairman, Mr Lee Chin Cheh, Director General, YH Dato’ Dr Zairossani Mohd Nor and 150 respective industry players via online.

In 2021 (Jan-Oct), the rubber industry contributed RM63.16 billion in export earnings to Malaysia, an increase of RM26.16 billion or 71% higher compared to the previous year. The growth in export earnings is attributed to firm demand especially in the rubber products sector. Natural rubber and other rubber accounted for RM7.70 billion of total exports, while rubber products contributed RM55.47 billion.

The export value of the Malaysian rubber industry in 2021 (Jan-Oct) increased by 71% to RM63.16 billion in the 2021 (Jan – Oct) compared to RM37 billion in the same period last year. The industry performance is contributed greatly by the latex goods sector comprising medical devices such as gloves, catheters, and condoms. The current COVID-19 pandemic generated a substantial additional demand for rubber gloves and other rubber-based healthcare products. Latex goods sector showed strong performance amounting to RM51.4 billion, an increase of 86.3% over the same period last year at RM27.6 billion. The sector maintained its pace as the leader of the rubber products exports from January to October 2021, at 92.7%. These figures are not including Heveawood related exports.

Rubber Forum 2022 succeeded to serve as a platform for knowledge and experience sharing on the latest updates on the Malaysian and the global rubber industry. Industry players benefited in formulating strategies deemed necessary particularly in addressing the present and future challenges.

POCKET TALK by MRB

MRB conducted two pocket talks on the following topics:

MRB’s innovative and green product, namely Ekoprena and Pureprena. Ekoprena and Pureprena are forms of advanced natural rubber that are environmental-friendly for its production using natural materials from renewable sources. Ekoprena and Pureprena can be used in the production of various rubber materials including niche applications such as shoes, tyres, bearings, fenders, and other automotive products. MRB has collaborated with more than 20 companies to promote the usage of Ekoprena and Purepena in various products applications.

Tun Abdul Razak Research Centre (TARRC) is a rubber research and development centre under the MRB based in the United Kingdom. TARRC has contributed significantly to the Malaysian and international rubber industry. Among TARRC’s roles are:

Conduct upstream and downstream rubber research

Provide technical assistance and consultancy to the global rubber industry

Rubber product and material testing centres including tires and various rubber products, promotions, and technical marketing

Market intelligence

Training centre

TARRC also highlighted their latest and highly engineered rubber-based technologies to be benefited by the rubber industry players.

Interactive Latex Painting Demonstration

The MRB also conducted a latex painting demonstration at the Amphitheatre of the Malaysian Pavillion, a fun and interactive art activity using natural rubber latex from Malaysia. Visitors got to enjoy this activity first-hand and bring home their art creation as a souvenir.

About Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC)

Malaysian Rubber Export Promotion Council (MREPC) was incorporated on 14 April 2000, under the Companies Act 1965 as a company limited by guarantee under the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) of Malaysia. MREPC was rebranded to Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) on 8 September 2020.

MRC is governed by a Board of Trustees appointed by the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities. It is tasked with undertaking market promotion of quality Malaysian rubber and rubber products in world markets. Our overseas offices are in the USA, China, India, Europe, and Middle East.

About Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB)

Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) is the custodian of the rubber industry in Malaysia. Established on 1 January 1998, it has under its fold three well established agencies (RRIM, MRRDB and MRELB), which are now merged into one, which have contributed significantly to the development of the rubber industry for the last 94 years. The R&D excellence in NR, accomplished by the Rubber Research Institute of Malaysia (RRIM), has had an impact on the Malaysian NR industry and other NR producing countries.

The primary objective of MRB is to assist in the development and modernisation of the Malaysian rubber industry in all aspects from cultivation of the rubber tree, the extraction and processing of its raw rubber, the manufacture of rubber products and the marketing of rubber and rubber products.

