Dubai: The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) and Lulu International Group have entered into a partnership to promote Malaysian palm oil-based products at Lulu Hypermarkets in Dubai.

A Memorandum of Understanding between MPOC and Lulu International group was signed during the opening of the Sustainable Agricommodities (Food Agricommodities) Week at the Malaysia Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai. The MoU was exchanged between Tuan Haji Jamil Haron, Member of MPOC Board of Trustees, and Mr. Abdul Salem VI, Chief Operating Officer of Lulu Group International, witnessed by Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin.

As part of the partnership, MPOC’s global consumer campaign, the Malaysian Palm Oil Full of Goodness campaign, was launched at the Lulu Hypermarket at Silicon Oasis.

The collaboration with Lulu Hypermarket is for a three-month period from 9th Feb 2022. The campaign will promote palm oil products by Malaysian manufacturers whereby Lulu Hypermarket will directly source the products from participating Malaysian manufacturers for promotion at selected Lulu outlets.

“The promotion campaign is an extension of our activities to promote and spread awareness on Malaysia’s sustainable palm oil at Expo 2020 Dubai. We are happy to partner with Lulu International Group, which is a major retail chain in Asia and the Middle East, in this endeavour to promote Malaysia’s sustainable palm oil,” said Wan Aishah Wan Hamid, MPOC Chief Executive Officer.

MPOC, together with the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities is spearheading Malaysia’s week-long trade and business programme, Sustainable Agricommodities (Food Agricommodities) Week at the world expo from 7th – 12th February 2022. The programme highlights Malaysia’s commodities of palm oil, pepper and cocoa.

MPOC is showcasing the Malaysian Palm Oil industry’s sustainable initiatives and management. Both aspects are vital in ensuring that palm oil remains as the main pillar of the domestic economy, as well as a globally accepted food source. The initiatives include a mandatory certification scheme, regulatory guidelines, Good Agricultural Practices and the development of cutting-age technology by the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the industry.

“The concept of ‘Sustainable Agri-commodity’ further provides a strong platform for Malaysia in expanding the global market for palm oil exports. The sector has contributed significantly in providing a continuous inflow of earnings through the export of the raw commodity and value-added products,” said Wan Aishah Wan Hamid, MPOC Chief Executive Officer.

In 2021, palm oil exports earned USD24.6 (RM102.3) billion for Malaysia. Malaysian palm oil exports in 2021 were recorded at 15.56 million tons, while production was at 18.14 million tons. This also accounted for 24% of the world’s palm oil production and 31% of exports. Malaysian palm oil and palm oil products exported to the Middle East amounted 2.4 million tons, with the value of USD1.7 billion.

UAE took up 10% of the total palm oil and palm oil products exported to this region, valued at USD192 million. The estimated export value of palm oil and palm oil products to the Middle East in 2021 was approximately USD2.5 billion. This is mostly used in the industrial frying sector, margarine, and vanaspati manufacturing, as well as ingredients for bakery and confectionery products.

Malaysia’s overall participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation with Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation as implementing agency.

About Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC)

MPOC is tasked to promote the market expansion of Malaysian palm oil and its products by enhancing the image of palm oil and creating better acceptance of palm oil through awareness of various technological and economic advantages (techno-economic advantages) and environmental sustainability.

The Council has set up a network of offices all over the world, mainly in China (Shanghai), India (Mumbai), Pakistan (Lahore), Middle East (Jeddah, Istanbul, and Cairo), Europe (Brussels and Russia), South Africa (Johannesburg) and Americas (Washington DC) to support, promote and venture into new areas for the industry.

The plantation industry, particularly palm oil, is one of the main pillars of the Malaysian economy. The palm oil sector has contributed significantly towards providing a continuous inflow of export earnings by exporting raw commodity and value-added products to the global market. In 2021, palm oil contributed RM 102.3 (US$ 24.6) billion in export earnings for Malaysia and accounted for 24% of the world’s palm oil production and 31% of total palm oil exports.

For more information on MPOC and Malaysian palm oil, visit www.mpoc.org.my

ABOUT MALAYSIA PAVILION AT EXPO 2020 Dubai

Malaysia's self-built 1,234.05 sq meter pavilion is the first net zero carbon pavilion at the EXPO. The Pavilion features a rainforest canopy inspired by the majestic tropical rainforest of Malaysia, blending cultural elements with nature and functionality into a futuristic building.

The Pavilion carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to represent the nation's commitment and approach to sustainable development. It is segmented into four sub-themes; "Energising Today", "Energising Tomorrow", "Energising Harmony" and "Energising Business". Malaysia's activities during the EXPO will include permanent 3D displays, daily cultural performances, craft demonstrations, café operations as well as 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes.

The business weeks will involve a large contingent of 21 ministries, 70 departments and agencies and five state governments initiating and supporting the programmes. They will also bring weekly business delegations from the industry that will participate in pocket talks, product launches, business matching sessions and signing of MoUs. Malaysia Pavilion will also host and participate in summits and forums throughout Expo.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is the implementing agency.

