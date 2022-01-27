Dubai : It’s no secret that donating blood helps others, though there is much more to donating than meets the eye. Digital wellbeing company Valeo is partnering with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to host a blood donation drive at the Quoz Arts Fest by Alserkal on Saturday, 29th January. The activation aims to raise awareness of the humanitarian act of donating blood, how it saves lives and improves the quality of life for so many, including donors.

Blood donors are encouraged to dedicate 60 minutes of their time to the cause. The DHA’s state-of-the-art mobile blood donation bus will be stationed outside the main entrance of Alserkal Avenue. Donors will be greeted and screened by the Valeo team before entering the bus which contains electric blood donation beds and resting areas – each blood donation can save as many as three lives. All donors will also receive a gratitude pack filled with goodies from creative concepts located within Alserkal Avenue.

Commenting on the blood donation drive Jamie Richards, Valeo’s Chief Wellness Officer, a clinical psycho-neuro-immunologist & nutritional therapist, said: “There is a constant need to give blood because it can only be stored for a limited period of time before use, meaning that blood stores require constant replenishment so that it is always available when it matters most. Valeo is proud to partner with the DHA on this important cause during Blood Donation Month. Together we want to help the community understand that the life-saving act of donating blood is also hugely beneficial for your personal health.”

According to the World Health Organisation, blood is needed all over the world, every second of the day. A decision to donate blood can save a life, or even several if the blood is separated into its components – red cells, platelets, and plasma – which can be used individually for patients with specific conditions.

The blood donation drive will also highlight the many health benefits of giving blood for the donor. Donating blood helps the body to get rid of excess iron which, if accumulates in the body, will lead to various liver and renal diseases.

In the UAE, individuals are more likely to suffer from heart disease than elsewhere in the developed world. According to a study by Harvard Medical School, men are twice as likely to suffer a heart attack than women. A study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology showed that men who donated blood at least once a year lowered their risk of heart attack by 88%.

Richards explains: “The science behind donating blood associates being charitable with an increase in a hormone in the body called ‘oxytocin’ which has multiple benefits including being cardioprotective. High levels of oxytocin also promote feelings of bonding with our family and community and have been linked to improved strategic decision making. Simply put, there is evidence that giving blood can improve the ability to think clearly, in addition to significantly reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes – and more so for men.”

“This should not be taken lightly. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally and a survey commissioned by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi showed that 55% of respondents, based in the UAE, had been directly affected by heart disease. We want to drive a health resurgence in the UAE, and this event is an impactful way of doing just that while making people feel good,” he said.

Dr May Raouf, Medical Director of Dubai Blood Donation Center, said: “Developments in science are still no replacement for human blood. All blood centers urge healthy individuals between the ages of 18 to 65 to donate blood regularly to help patients with thalassemia, blood diseases and those affected by road traffic accidents.”

Dr Ranjita Sharma, Head of Medical Care Unit, Dubai Blood Donation Center, said: “Blood donation is a safe and important service, and more so during the pandemic. All donors are well taken care of by our professional staff who are ready to answer all your questions.”

The popular Quoz Arts Fest by Alserkal returns for its ninth edition during the last weekend of January, activating the creative neighborhood of Al Quoz and celebrating the community’s homegrown creative talent.

Valeo is on a mission to make everyone feel their best – starting with the UAE. The personalized health tracking app continues to educate the population on how to engage in improving their health, shining a light on the many holistic ways that this can be done. Ultimately, Valeo understands that everyone is different, stressing the importance of testing the body’s biomarkers – the easiest way for the body to communicate – which enables for contextualized analysis alongside signs and complaints to give actionable, science-led tailored wellbeing advice.

Valeo and DHA are inviting everyone to join them in saving lives at the blood donation drive at Quoz Arts Fest, Alserkal Avenue on Saturday, 29th January, from 4:00 – 8:30pm. Your participation matters.

For more information on this event follow @valeo.feelyourbest, as well as Valeo health packages and plans, visit https://feelvaleo.com/

-Ends-

For more information about Quoz Arts Fest visit www.alserkal.online

Media contact:

Mojo PR

valeo@mojo-me.com

About Valeo:

Valeo is a digital wellbeing platform, giving users access to personalized and credible solutions to feel their best, from the convenience of their homes and devices. Valeo exists to help address the high prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the region through individualized, periodic testing and wellbeing programs. By tracking biomarkers, Valeo’s expert health coaches help users make the necessary adjustments – whether that’s lifestyle and dietary changes, supplements, or movement – and be in tune with their bodies. Valeo is also on a mission to make personalized wellbeing solutions accessible to all.

Launched in the UAE in June 2021, Valeo is set to expand into Saudi Arabia in January 2022 and then across the GCC.

Download the Valeo Wellbeing app from the Apple or Android App stores or visit www.feelvaleo.com. You can also follow the journey on Instagram, @valeo.feelyourbest

About the DHA

The Dubai Health Authority’s Blood Donation Centre (DBDC) was founded in 1986.It is the main blood donation centre in Dubai and it is committed to providing a safe and adequate supply of blood to all DHA hospitals and private hospitals in Dubai. The facility is accredited by the American Association of Blood Bank (AABB) since 2012.

DBDC collects around 50% of the total blood collected throughout the country. The center depends on voluntary non remunerated blood donation as blood source where donors are welcomed to donate in the center or in mobile blood donation vehicles and campaigns that are organized on daily basis .

Dubai Blood Donation Center is the main blood supplier in Dubai, serving 24/7 all hospitals in DHA and licensed private hospitals in Dubai with high quality of blood and blood components.

About Quoz Arts Fest

Organised by Alserkal, Quoz Arts Fest is an annual celebration of art and culture that has been held since 2012. The festival takes place in Alserkal Avenue and across the surrounding Al Quoz, and celebrates the thinkers and makers from this creative neighbourhood. Free and open to the public, Quoz Arts Fest includes activities for all ages, including exhibitions, art installations, talks, workshops, performances, music, and more. The 2022 edition of Quoz Arts Fest will take place on 29 and 30 January 2022.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022