Manama, Bahrain: Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE), the organisers of the highly anticipated shows due to take place in March are keen to welcome the public in one of the Kingdom’s leading events. The three shows last took place in Bahrain in 2019 and was visited by 8,000 registered visitors.

Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE) commenting on the rescheduled dates: “Visitors of the show in March can expect major offers from our exhibitors across the three aligned sectors of Construction, Real Estate and Interiors. At HCE we are committed to deliver events of the highest quality which add to Bahrain’s value proposition as a venue for MICE Events. While we will be taking all actions to ensure public health safety in accordance to ministry regulations, the appeal of the event will not be diminished for visitors from Bahrain and the GCC.”

The Gulf Property Show, Gulf Construction Expo and Interiors Expo will take place at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre ensuring the continued success of the biggest integrated business-to-business showcase for the construction, interiors and property sectors ever to be staged in the Northern GCC.

About HCE:

Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE), is an independent company of the Al Hilal Group. HCE has established expertise as an exhibition organiser. HCE, previously managed the Rebuild Iraq evet Kuwait International Trade Fair and Dubai Maritime Exhibition. HCE has now established its reputation as one of the leading a dedicated Conferences and Exhibitions company’s in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

