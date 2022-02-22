UAE, Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim Integrated City Projects, a subsidiary of Majid Al Futtaim Real Estate, has announced the launch of the new Alia Beach district as one of the most prominent high-end neighborhoods in the Al Ghaf Hills project, the company's unique residential destination in Dubai. Alia Beach offers a new meaning of luxury and a modern and refined lifestyle, discovering the flow of quiet life, and immersing yourself in a beautiful and peaceful lifestyle, with a magnificent view of the waterfront in Gaff Hills Project.

Located on lagoon gaff, the 110,000-square-meter al-Ghaf Lake at the heart of the Gaff Hills residential project, the elegant Alia Beach district ensures an exceptional and luxurious experience for residents, giving them unique homes that meet the demands of those with high taste thanks to their superior design and many advantages. The apartment complex consists of 14 Villas designed by The Manchens, 30 Rizref Grand villas, each surrounded by coordinated gardens directly connected to the lake and private beach, as well as A range of luxurious facilities for water activities, beach sports and tennis.

The Alia Beach neighborhood has a lifestyle that meets different aspirations and desires, with each buyer able to design their home in line with their own lifestyle and taste. A balanced and luxurious life for family and friends.

Grand Reserve Villas have a separate suite with views of the garden that can be used and designed as a relaxation, entertainment, sports or work area.

The Alia Beach district features nature-inspired designs that blend luxury with stunning and surrounding landscapes.

Committed to providing a modern lifestyle integrated with sustainable design, Majid Al Futtaim is committed to integrated city projects in the design of the Alia Beach neighborhood by enhancing the neighborhood's reach with the surrounding community and enjoying the outstanding facilities spanning more than three million square meters, including both a renowned international school and Majid al-Futtaim shopping malls. Open spaces, tree-shaded walkways and coordinated gardens.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022