MIB: First Assignment is the latest addition to Dreamscape’s line-up of fully immersive virtual reality adventures

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and Dreamscape Immersive, the location-based immersive virtual reality company, has launched its newest interactive experience MIB: First Assignment at its flagship location at Mall of the Emirates. Thanks to the creative minds at Dreamscape and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR), Men in Black fans will suit up as the iconic agents, swap sunglasses for a VR headset, and step into a heart-pumping, alien-fighting adventure. Tickets for the epic adventure can be purchased on dreamscapeimmersive.com or in-store.

MIB: First Assignment is a fast-paced location-based experience where groups of up to six agents enter the MIB headquarters and must quickly accept their first assignment and free-fly on intergalactic hoverbikes to save the planet from the extraterrestrial world.

Dreamscape offers three original and critically-acclaimed, free-roaming adventures. In addition to MIB: First Assignement, guests are also invited to leap into a daring adventure to find the cursed treasure in Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure or travel to the depths of the ocean in The Blu: Deep Rescue.

For more information or to make a booking visit dreamscapeimmersive.com. Dreamscape is located in Mall of the Emirates (Level 2, next to the Apple store). Tickets cost AED75 per person (+5% VAT).

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 375 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

About Dreamscape

Dreamscape Immersive is a world-leading VR company pioneering immersive experiences for entertainment, enterprise, and education.

Dreamscape was founded in 2017 by cinematic heavyweights, live events experts, gaming veterans and medical researchers who came together under a collective mission: to leverage singular VR technology with Hollywood-certified storytelling to create unforgettable virtual reality experiences.

The company’s location-based VR venues began rolling out across the US and Middle East in December 2018 to unprecedented audience enthusiasm, with additional domestic and international locations coming soon. The company currently services the defense and intelligence sector through immersive training and guided simulations for mission-critical skills. Most recently, Dreamscape introduced Dreamscape Learn, a new partnership with the nation’s leading innovator in education Arizona State University, to transform learning through exploration.

The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with a facility in Geneva. To learn more about Dreamscape, please follow @visitdreamscape or visit our site at: www.dreamscapeimmersive.com

