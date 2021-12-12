Sharjah : Gigantic colourful dragons and serpents floated through the air while spectacular birds of prey descended on the grounds of the Al Majaz Amphitheatre where the debut edition of Sharjah Events Festival celebrated the spirit of fun and gaiety over a full weekend.

The Fantastical Flying Fantasy Procession, evoked delight and joy amongst families and visitors, as it wound its way through the main pathways of the venue, accompanied by colourfully costumed performers on stilts. The magical coloured creatures floated in the air and was skillfully handed by specialist performers who often brought down the balloon-creations to pounce on unsuspecting kids!

A host of jugglers, drummers, and unicyclists too entertained the crowds as the procession made its way to the open ground where an aerial artist performed gravity-defying stunts while suspended on an oval-shaped sky balloon. The spectacular sight and sound parade was a dazzling sight, lending a distinctive magical charm to the festive atmosphere.

