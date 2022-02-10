The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, represented by its Excellence and Organisational Transformation Department, organised a workshop for managers of Madayn’s digital transformation projects as part of the 2022 executive plan. The workshop highlighted the methodology of Digital Project Management Office (PMO), reviewed the approved implementation plan, and elaborated on the adopted mechanism for managing Madayn’s digital transformation projects and related tasks.

This workshop follows a series of meetings held by the digital transformation project team last year that resulted in the adoption of Madayn’s digital transformation strategy, which was based on the main sources represented in Oman Vision 2040, the government’s digital transformation programme and Madayn Vision 2040.

