XI'AN, China: Located to the west of Doha over an area of 10 km2, the Al-Kharsaa project is the first solar power plant in Qatar, with a total planned power generation capacity of 800MW. The project will be equipped with LONGi Hi-MO 4 bifacial modules and a tracking system and will be the world's largest PV project to combine these two elements.
Sustainability has been at the heart of Qatar's hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup from the very outset and, once fully connected to the grid later this year, the Al-Kharsaa plant will produce electricity with a capacity to cover 10% of the country's peak demand. The project falls within the Qatari energy sector's contribution towards fulfilling its commitment to cut carbon dioxide emissions and increase its investment in clean energy, with a view to achieving the goals set out in Qatar's 'National Vision 2030'.
As a world leading solar technology company, LONGi's objective is to provide environment-friendly and resource-saving PV power station solutions to contribute to the coordinated development of the economy and environment, both in the Middle East and globally.
About LONGi
Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.
Under its mission of 'Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World' and brand philosophy of 'Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com
