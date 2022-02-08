Cairo: - LIVING YARDS DEVELOPMENTS (LYD) has appointed Mr. Mohamed Amer as the new chief commercial officer, thanks to his strong vision and extensive expertise he gained throughout his career, during which he contributed to the business growth of several companies operating in the Egyptian market.

The appointment comes within the hiring process of a number of specialized calibers with the aim to achieve the company’s future vision as well as its strategic development plan. This aligns with the company’s new investment portfolio that targets expanding within the Egyptian real estate market during the coming year, through a package of new projects inside and outside Cairo.

“It’s a deep pleasure for me to be designated in such a preeminent position at LYD, one of the leading real estate developers committed to offering the best real estate solutions,” Mr. Amer said. “I look forward to achieving the company’s integrated sustainability values not only through enriching people’s lives but also through the establishment of giant projects that conform to the government’s directives and Egypt’s 2030 vision.”

With more than 18 years of experience in real estate, Mr. Amer has become one of the most prominent figures known in the field. Over the past few years, he took charge of leading positions at well-known real estate companies, until he became the chief commercial officer at many companies operating in Egypt. Moreover, he broadened his experience with certified courses in marketing, sales as well as structuring and development of companies. All these accomplishments added to his career, making him one of the most skillful leaders in the field.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022