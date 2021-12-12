PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: Line Investments & Property LLC bagged four awards at the recent MECS+R Retail Congress MENA Awards. The team walked away with a Gold Award for the futuristic Architectural Design for its new development, Silicon Central, Dubai. Silicon Central also received a Silver Award for Operational Efficiencies & Cost saving Efforts.
Silicon Central is considered a new landmark in Dubai, strategically positioned 12 km from the city-centre and 15 km from Dubai Airport in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the first eco sustainable district in Dubai focused on low carbon footprint, AI, and technology.
Another Gold Award was received by Khalidiyah Mall, Abu Dhabi for Design & Development of Gymnation under New Developments category while Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi received a Silver Award for enhancing its customer experience with the latest addition of IKEA to the Mall under NOI Enhancement- Leasing category.
The Retail Congress MENA is organized by The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres and Retailers (MECS+R) in partnership with the Dubai Association Centre (DAC) and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce,l bringing together retail professionals globally for a conference, exhibition, dealmaking, networking and awards celebration.
Mr. Salim MA, Director Lulu Group said, "Retail Congress MENA Awards recognises Industry Excellence and uplifts the spirit of retail community positively. Being part of the event this year as a sponsor and winning four awards stamps our commitment to enhance the customer experience through design, sustainability initiatives and impactful campaigns. We applaud MECS+R for putting up a successful congress this year."
Line Investments & Property LLC was shortlisted for all the entries submitted which also included Functional use of open roof space by opening Gymnation at Khalidiyah Mal, the 'Be Our Guest' by the Line Investments & Property Northern Emirates Malls and the COVID Test and Vaccination Drive by Lulu Mall Fujairah.
Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise take projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in shopping mall sector offering full 360-degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks over a dozen malls in various countries with numerous properties being planned in new cities and markets.
