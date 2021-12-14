DUBAI: — As part of its mission to deliver ceaseless innovation, LG Electronics (LG) has partnered with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives – illustrating technology’s ability to power a more inclusive future in education.

Within the Dubai Cares Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, visitors are experiencing a new chapter in the history of education, under the theme of “The Future is Human”. LG’s technologies onsite have been selected, as a result of their ability to create immersive digital experiences and provide added peace-of-mind.

While on showcase in an education-focused setting at the Dubai Cares Pavilion, these innovations also cater to additional industry requirements for connectivity across corporate, commercial, healthcare and hospitality sectors among others.

LG’s Technologies Deployed at the Dubai Cares Pavilion:

With a wealth of experience in the field of information displays, LG is supporting students and educators alike with solutions that strengthen audiovisual immersion and encourage student-teacher collaboration. These technologies have also been designed to ensure practicality and ease-of-use, with simple connection and content management.

LG’s 136-inch All-in-One Essential LED Screen provides a large, immersive display for a more engaging hybrid learning environment. Following a simple installation process, the screen can simply be turned on and operated with the convenience of a remote control. To conserve energy, when the screen is not being operated, it automatically turns off and the main circuit parts inside the LED cabinet go to standby mode.

Also installed onsite is LG’s 65-inch Interactive Digital Board which uses an IPS Panel to generate consistent and accurate colors – regardless of the viewing angle. This aids effective communication between the presenter and audience for a more engaging learning environment. Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes enable two different content sources to be displayed simultaneously, in various layout settings including full screen, original ratio, original ratio and sub screen modes.

LG’s Video Wall solutions at the Dubai Cares Pavilion feature a razor-thin bezel for a more seamless viewing experience. LG Smart Calibration enables error-free calibration by dramatically reducing time and costs compared to existing sensor calibration methods. It analyzes not only the color property differences of each individual display but also those of the connected displays, without the need for any additional manual color adjustments.

To ensure comfort and peace-of-mind, the Dubai Cares Pavilion is also leveraging LG’s air purification technology, in the form of the LG PuriCare 360° Double Tower Air Purifier. This device features a comprehensive 6-step filtration process to eliminate various types of dust and gas. LG’s air purifier also comes with a Clean Booster, which rises and rotates to deliver clean air as far as 7.5 meters, 74% faster. With its Smart Indicator, the air purifier detects current air quality and level of odors, educating the user in real-time via a color indicator and figure.

In an effort to deliver its most cutting-edge and recently announced solutions at the Dubai Cares Pavilion, the company has also provided its state-of-the-art, autonomous disinfection solution, the LG CLOi UV-C Bot. Designed for high traffic and high touch areas such as offices, hotels, schools, restaurants and retail stores, the LG CLOi UV-C Bot leverages ultraviolet (UV-C) light to sanitize and provide greater peace-of-mind.

The Dubai Cares Pavilion is located in the Opportunity District within Expo 2020 Dubai and is welcoming visitors from 10 AM – 10 PM daily until 31 March 2022 daily.

To find out more about LG’s solutions, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/business/information-display

-Ends-

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage to high efficiency solar solutions, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b

Media Contacts

LG Electronics Gulf FZE

Arbella Fernandez

Email: arbella.fernandez@lge.com

LG-One

Aaron Budwal

Email: aaron.budwal@lg-one.com

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 20 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a member of the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021