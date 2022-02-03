CAIRO – The League of the Arab States has honored Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) for its prominent role in supporting the Arab Literacy Decade initiative, with a certificate of appreciation granted during a recently organized celebration by the League’s Secretariat General on the occasion of the Arab Literacy Day, which is celebrated annually on January 8. This year, the celebration was held under the slogan “Eradication of Illiteracy: Building for People and Developing Nations” in coordination and cooperation with the Egyptian General Authority for Literacy and Adult Education as the country that initiated the launch of the Arab Literacy Decade and the current president of the Arab Decade of Literacy and Adult Education.

Delegations from Egypt, Yemen, Oman, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Libya attended the celebration personally, while recorded speeches from delegations of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Palestine and Mauritania were delivered.

Mr. Salah Abu Osbeh, Chair of TAG.Global Management Board, who represented TAG.Global’s delegation in the celebration and received the certificate of appreciation, expressed the Organization’s gratitude for this honor. He stated that TAG.Global has positively contributed to this initiative by launching the Arabic Language Fluency certificates and ICT skills, in addition to developing the Arab Literacy Decade website - a major reference for the Arab countries' achievements in the field of fighting illiteracy.

Mr. Abu Osbeh affirmed that TAG.Global will continue to host, manage, and update the content of the Arab Literacy Decade’s website until 2024, for the importance of this project, in line with the guidance of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, who constantly devotes considerable attention to education and capacity-building.

Mr. Abu Osbeh gave a detailed and thorough presentation of the website, its content, and data classification, stressing the importance of providing the Higher Coordination Committee of the Arab Literacy Decade with content from all Arab countries to enrich the website to become a main reference of eradicating illiteracy achievements, programs and efforts. He noted that the website aims to become a major database for all countries, as well as a training and education platform.

He further stated that Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh has consistently directed and instructed to develop, update and host the Arab Literacy Decade’s website at the expense of TAG.Global even after the contract ends in 2024.

For its part, the League of Arab States extended its thanks and gratitude for the efforts exerted by TAG.Global in providing the necessary technical support to improve the working mechanism of the League’s Higher Coordination Committee of the Arab Literacy Decade and Adult Education (2015-2024).

