December, Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Cartlow, the leading re-commerce platform in the UAE and KSA, has announced its newest lineup in celebration of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) and the festive season. Known as the go-to platform to shop premium, discounted, and pre-loved products, Cartlow’s seasonal offers include laptops, mobile phones, fragrances, watches, toys and so much more. Cartlow is also encouraging all consumers to sell their items in exchange for value that could be used against their new purchases during this Shopping Festival and Festive Season, where functional gadgets are refurbished by Cartlow's team, and resold.

Cartlow recognises the importance of providing shoppers with the ability to splurge without the hefty expense, which is why the popular re-commerce brand has launched exclusive discounts to residents across the UAE at up to 80% OFF. The platform has gathered a variety of “wishlist” items that were popular buys throughout the year and has significantly reduced the price to include crazy deals on popular brands such as Paco Rabanne, Versace, Armani, Lego and the list goes on.

Mohammad Sleiman, Founder & CEO at Cartlow, stated, “We will continue in our mission to focus on sustainability and circular economy while providing top quality products at unbeatable prices. We want customers to freely shop this festive season without the financial restriction”.

The 27th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is set to offer over 4,000 participating outlets and will run from December 15, 2021, to January 30, 2022. Shoppers looking for a festive deal should head to the Cartlow website, add to their carts, and have it delivered directly to their door, leaving them with one problem, which wrapping paper to use!

-Ends-

About Cartlow:

Cartlow is the leading reverse logistics start-up in the MENAP region. The company combines re-commerce with returns experience and return management mechanisms which unlocks the full potential and benefits of Cartlow’s end-to-end solution. The re-commerce provider sells pre-owned, refurbished, open-box, and clearance products across different categories including mobile phones, laptops, watches, TVs and other products on its online platform across the UAE & KSA. Cartlow’s main focus is sustainability and being 100% environmentally friendly by supporting the reduction of carbon emissions.

Cartlow procures products that are slow-moving, returned, or overstock from different partners and sells them on its website and mobile application at bargain prices after passing their high-standard grading, testing, certification, and restoration processes.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021