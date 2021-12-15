Al Ain : In an official ceremony held in Al Ain, leading healthcare provider Response Plus Holding PJSC signed a service level agreement with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), appointing the company as the healthcare provider responsible of managing and operating all existing health clinics on the UAEU campus, 24/7.

The appointment of RPM would ensure the students & faculty of UAEU receive world class professional medical services in the clinics. The clinics would play a vital role in providing a stress free healthy atmosphere in the campus and would also help inculcate educating the students in good medical awareness and practices at the campus which would lead to a healthy society for the future.

The scope of services provided by RPM would include medical consultations, first aid treatment, preventive health checks for students and faculty, ease of referrals to outside medical services, psychological counseling, health seminars and wellness campaigns.

Commenting the event, Major Tom Louis, CEO Response Plus Holding PJSC said: “We are honored to partner with UAEU, the oldest & top university in the UAE, not only because it is a prestigious institution with a 45-year-old legacy, but also because our mission is well-aligned with their comprehensive welfare plan to preserve the health and safety of students and employees through a variety of primary healthcare services offered in on-campus clinics.”

Major Tom also reiterated that the company’s continuous quest to provide world class healthcare services to schools and universities across the UAE is an essential part of its overall mission, adding: “Our commitment is in line with our Chairman Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil’s passion for the well-being of the society at large through healthcare and education. This commitment is honored through the ongoing upgrade through continuous trainings, to create a safe and healthy campus for students and faculty of UAE University to thrive in”

About Response Plus Holding PJSC

Response Plus Holdings PJSC is the UAE’s largest provider of on-site healthcare management and medical emergency services. The company, which manages over 260 site clinics has the largest private fleet of ambulances in Abu Dhabi and was recently listed on ADX’s Second Market.

About the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU)

Located in Al Ain, UAEU is a public research university ranking second among the country’s top universities. It is the oldest university in the UAE, established in 1976 by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

