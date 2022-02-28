UAE: Policybazaar.ae, UAE’s one-stop destination for online insurance and financial products marketplace announced a strategic partnership with Cars24, a well known automobile-focused e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles. Under this agreement, customers can enjoy a trustworthy and hassle-free experience when buying a pre-owned car and a comprehensive car insurance policy to go along with it. This is a first of its kind digital partnership that will revolutionise customer experience, with end-to-end digital insurance purchase and issuance process offering customers convenience and transparency.

Policybazaar.ae, is a brand of PBFintech (NSE & BSE – POLICYBZR) which listed on the National & Bombay Stock Exchange last year. Policybazaar.ae will offer Cars24 customers a specially curated insurance offering which offers them a wide set of benefits along with additional covers for pre-owned vehicles from different trustworthy insurance companies. Customers will get to experience a seamless digital journey to see real-time quotes, compare costs and save money.

Neeraj Gupta, CEO Policybazaar UAE said, “We are excited to partner with Cars24. In a relatively short time just as us Cars24 has been able to disrupt the online space by offering customers choice and flexibility. Through this association, both the leading e-commerce platforms take a quantum leap in transforming customer experience by bridging the gap of buying and insuring pre-owned vehicles via digital journey. At Policybazaar.ae we will work towards instant issuance to ensure complete comprehensive insurance protection at pocket-friendly prices for every pre-owned vehicle, purchased from Cars24. We would also ensure that our customers avail convenient claim settlement services.”

Commenting further, Abhinav Gupta, CEO, Gulf region for CARS24, said “We have disrupted an unorganised market in UAE and are here to offer an unparalleled online purchase experience of pre-loved cars. In a short span of time, we have received immense appreciation from our customers, and we look at this partnership with Policybazaar.ae as a win-win relationship for both the players. With Cars24 we are committed to offer our customers a strong digital ecosystem to deliver quality products and services for its customers. With Policybazaar.ae our customers are assured of instant insurance cover online and benefit from cutting-edge technology from both the entities.”

As a part of this partnership Policybazaar.ae customers, can avail gift vouchers worth AED 1250* if they sell their cars on Cars24 between 1st to 31st March 2022. The offer is available on cars which are manufactured after 2017 and have mileage less than 100K kms.

About Policybazaar.ae:

Policybazaar.ae started in 2018 is Policybazaar Groups' first overseas venture and is an online financial products marketplace aimed to educate people on the importance of insurance as a protection tool and becoming a platform for consumers’ personal financial needs in the UAE market. Policybazaar.ae currently partners with more than 35+ insurance and banking partners with 400+ products on offer ranging from new-age life insurance, health insurance, motor insurance, credit cards, bank accounts, personal loans, car loans, home loans, and more.

