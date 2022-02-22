The Lazio Region, in order to promote its excellence in the field of scientific research, the good practices matured in the primary sectors of Expo Dubai and the main projects of global interest correlated with the great economic and social challenges of sustainability, presented the publication "LAZIO AT EXPO DUBAI 2020 - culture is innovation, sustainability and wellbeing" today at the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the United Arab Emirates.

The participants included Quirino Briganti, Responsible for Lazio Region activities at “Expo 2020 Dubai”; Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul General in Dubai; Sandro Teti, publisher of the book; Fabio Indeo, author and Matteo Colombo, Vice President of the Italian Industry & Commerce Office in the UAE.

The publication gives space to the knowledge of both Lazio and the United Arab Emirates, through a geopolitical and economic framework of the two territories, retracing their history and exploring their development over the centuries. Two countries, two cultures, two worlds that meet and discover that Expo 2020 Dubai shows as a bridge between East and West.

On one hand there is Lazio, which, thanks to the Region and to the support of Lazio Innova, has brought programs and a strategy to the Emirates Exhibition, in full coherence with the themes of Expo 2020: aerospace, life sciences, health and wellness, cyber security, sustainable mobility, creative and cultural industries, tourism, bioeconomy, agrifood, blue growth, green chemistry, forests, 4.0 enterprises, digital crafts and circular economy.

"These are strategic areas of focus that, thanks to the Expo, we are bringing into the international spotlight." The President of Lazio, Nicola Zingaretti, said: "Lazio is not only a wonderful place to discover for its artistic and natural beauty and its ancient history, but it is also a region rich in opportunities, where the most innovative companies and the most creative talents have found and still find place, from fashion to aerospace, from food to scientific research in the pharmaceutical and health sectors. Thanks to the measures we have put in place in recent years and that continue now with the new European programming, we want to offer additional opportunities for all, and write a new page of growth and development together after the pandemic. This publication recounts the excellences of our territory and explains why Lazio represents a solid partner for consolidating the networks of international, commercial and cultural relations here in Dubai".

On the other hand of this particular "tale" with two voices, there is the economic development, foreign policy and trade relations, the characteristics of the territory and the cooperation actions of the United Arab Emirates and their relationship with the rest of the world, which in these months is concentrated here at Expo Dubai.

"This publication, commissioned from Sandro Teti Editore, brings together the various aspects that identify the Lazio Region in Dubai, with a program in perfect coherence with the concept of the Italian Pavilion. The text, in several languages, takes an in-depth look at the geopolitical and economic framework of the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf Area with a specific focus on Lazio and on the experiences of innovation linked to participation in the Expo. The book, edited by Fabio Indeo, contains an interesting analysis of the anthropological, sociological, economic and above all geopolitical nature of the Arab Emirates and Dubai in particular. The publication also develops an informative excursus, edited by Sergio Bellucci, on the concrete contribution of ideas and projects through which the Lazio Region contributes to the overall image of the Country System in this Universal Exposition". Declared Quirino Briganti, Responsible for Lazio Region activities at “Expo 2020 Dubai”.

"The claim with which we are present at Expo Dubai 2020,"Culture is Innovation, Sustainability and Wellness - Lazio Eternal Discovery" perfectly illustrates what we want to communicate: the beauty, creativity and strong innovative drive that characterize our Country System. With this volume we offer a focus on our reality: with our immense wealth of knowledge we want to aim at the construction of a new development model, based on key concepts as sustainability and inclusion, innovation and international projection. Our region is rich in excellence ranging from the industrial sector to that of the scientific research to fashion: a valid partner for relaunching projects and relationships capable of building a future characterized by new growth and new development ". Declared Paolo Orneli, councilor for Economic Development, Commerce and Crafts, University, Research, Startup and Innovation of the Lazio Region.

The activities of the Lazio Region at Expo 2020 Dubai will continue until the conclusion of the universal exposition: all information and programming are available on the site expo2020.lazioinnova.it.

