- Osama Al Minshawy: A requirement to implement part of the project before marketing it in the exhibition to preserve the clients' rights
Diarna Real Estate company intends to launch "The Capital Egypt Expo" , on the 4th and 5th of next March, at Dusit II Hotel in the Fifth Settlement, with the participation of 30 real estate developers, with a total of 100 diversified projects.
Ahmed Al Minshawy, Diarna Chairman, said that the company aims to diversify the projects it offers to its clients during the exhibition, and seeks through it to help clients to be notified with the largest number of projects implemented in the New Administrative Capital, Fifth Settlement, Shorouk and North Coast.
He added that the exhibition includes a package of various projects between commercial, administrative, residential and hotel implemented in various areas, which received a demand from clients accompanied with interest in obtaining units in them, noting that the New Administrative Capital got the largest share in the proposed projects, in addition to the offers the company presents which include discounts which reach 40%, with flexible payment systems up to 14 years.
He explained that the exhibition witness the participation of more than 30 real estate companies with more than 100 diversified projects in New Cairo and the New Administrative Capital, as the companies are present with distinctive projects and strong offers for clients during the exhibition, and a number of major real estate companies will participate in the exhibition, most notably: City Edge, LA Vista, Better Home, Hassan Allam Real Estate Investment.
Osama Al Minshawy, Diarna CEO, said that for the first time in the exhibition, only cooperation will be with companies that have started implementing their projects, and completing the legal papers of the proposed project, which achieves the element of credibility among all parties.
He pointed out that Diarna, the organizer of the exhibition, is responsible for preserving the rights of client and the presence of companies with strong financial and technical solvency in the exhibition, who are serious in implementing their projects, which provides the element of confidence that the client seeks.
