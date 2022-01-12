The manufacturer and technology developer strengthens its position in a country where it has its own manufacturing centre

KSA : PVH, one of the world leaders in innovative solar tracking solutions, continues to add major projects to its already large track record. Following the agreement reached with the Indian multinational Larsen & Toubro, the manufacturer will supply 387 MWp of its Monoline 2V bifacial in the South Jeddah Noor PV project, located in the province of Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

PVH has now surpassed 3GW contracted in the country. This figure, supported by its local supply capacity from its own manufacturing centre, has made the company a robust, agile and profitable partner. Like the other projects developed by REPDO, the Jeddah project has the particularity of having a local content requirement, which PVH will obtain thanks to its alliance with local partners and the aforementioned production with local raw materials.

As explained by the company's Managing Director in the Middle East, Álvaro Casado, "The orography and weather conditions are not a problem for the adaptability of Monoline 2V to the terrain of Jeddah. Our Adaptative Backtracking 3D algorithm that includes the Monoline 2V is the best solution to increase energy production in the area and ensure the durability of the project".

The solution selected to optimise the performance of the Larsen & Toubro project was Monoline 2V bifacial, designed and tested to maximise irradiance by reducing shadow intensity and potential mismatch losses. In addition, its architecture is tested to withstand the desert climate of the region, which is a guarantee of performance and profitability.

PVH, the world's third largest manufacturer of solar trackers in 2020, continues to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, where they have recently opened their first production centre and where they are also immersed in new projects. "Jeddah reflects how we adapt to the needs of each customer. Our own production capacity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia facilitates our contact with local suppliers in order to undertake projects as representative as this one in the region with agility, quality and commitment", adds Álvaro Casado.

The Jeddah PV plant is expected to be completed in 2023.

About PV Hardware:

PV Hardware (PVH) is a provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to resist high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 12 GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. As a result, PVH has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere.

