Dubai: The Kuwait Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai marked the country’s 61st National Day on Friday, February 25th, and the 31st Liberation Day anniversary on Saturday, February 26th, with a range of eclectic celebrations in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Hamad Ahmad Rouh El-Din, Kuwait’s Minister of Information and Culture.

Followed by an official flag-raising ceremony held at the magnificent Al Wasl Stage of Nations, a series of musical performances by three folkloric bands – Ben Hussain Band, The Red Palace, and TV Band - showcased the Kuwaiti culture to the multinational visitor audience at the Expo.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, the UAE Minister of State, participated in the event, along with other officials from both countries.

Minister Rouh El-Din said: “Selecting Dubai to host Expo 2020 – the first time the event is held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia – simply signals how the world trusts the UAE to manage international events, despite the economic, social, and health challenges caused by the global pandemic”.

“The Kuwait Pavilion reflects the civilization of the country under the theme ‘New Kuwait, New Opportunities for Sustainability’. With over two million visits to the pavilion so far, people have had the opportunity to learn about the history of Kuwait, its present, and its future vision, with an outlook for sustainable urban development, in compliance with the 7 pillars of Kuwait’s development plan, Vision 2035, especially in the fields of sustainable ideas and alternative energy resources,” he added.

Muneera Al Huwaidi, the Commissioner-General of Kuwait Pavilion at Expo, said, “Since the opening of Expo, we have been able to robustly showcase our culture, along with our future vision, and the opportunities the country offers. The National Day is yet another occasion for us to promote Kuwait to an international audience.”

“As a country with a long-standing fraternal bilateral relationship with the UAE, celebrating the National Day at the Expo has an added significance, cementing the bonds of friendship between both countries further,” Al Huwaidi added.

The Kuwaiti National Day celebrations also witnessed numerous family-oriented activities, apart from the performances of traditional, cultural bands at Expo 2020.

The Kuwait Pavilion is located in the Sustainability District at Expo 2020 Dubai. The pavilion emphasizes Kuwait’s sustainability endeavors by promoting renewable energy in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The water tower at the pavilion acts as the main symbol of sustainability, designed to be the focal point of a sustainable water resource, surrounded by a symbolic representation of sand dunes.

The theme of the Kuwait pavilion is `New Kuwait, New Opportunities for Sustainability,’ which has been conceived to underline the country’s progress, by taking visitors through a journey from the past to the present and giving the visitors a glimpse of Kuwait’s future vision: New Kuwait 2035.

