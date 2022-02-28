PHOTO
Dubai, UAE – The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has recognized eight Kia vehicles on its 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards list. The Kia Telluride, Sorento, Seltos, Carnival built after March 2021 (with specific headlights), Sportage and Soul (with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights) all received TSP awards. Kia K5 and Stinger qualified as TSP+ winners.
Yaser Shabsogh, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and Africa, Kia Corporation commented: “As Kia makes tremendous strides towards innovation with our line-up of vehicles, passenger safety remains our upmost priority. These eight TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from IIHS are a testament to our commitment on delivering the highest standard of safety and quality for our customers.”
The IIHS judging process recognizes TSP winners that earn ‘Good’ ratings in six crashworthiness tests: driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength, and head restraint. In addition, TSP winners earn ‘Advanced’ or ‘Superior’ ratings for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention tests. The vehicle must also have at least one available headlight system that earns a ‘Good’ or ‘Acceptable’ rating. For the TSP+ designation, the ‘Good’ or ‘Acceptable’ headlight system must be standard equipment.
