The rapidly growing province in Pakistan - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is witnessing new dawn of digital transformation in the government and the private sectors, alike. Endeavouring to grow the digital economy, the province has dedicatedly focused on supporting regulations, strengthening institutions, and increasing capabilities for Digital Access, Digital Governance, Digital Economy, and Digital Skills in the region.

Mr. Atif Khan Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Technology said, “As a nation, we are at the turn of the century with modernization and globalization being the main drivers. KP is one of the largest regions of the nation and it is our ambition to make it a global business and investment hub by building a sustainable and easy to use digital infrastructure that will help in reducing the red tape and lengthy procedures to enable a smart ecosystem. The conversion to e-governance will lead to transparency and efficiency, taking us one step closer to the dream we all have for our glorious Pakistan. The new generation has to take the opportunity to express themselves and explore the opportunities unlocked with our new achievements in the IT sector, opening doors towards a brighter future.”

Mr. Ali Mahmoud, MD KP-IT Board said, “Pakistan Digital City is enabling a systematic digital transformation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by leveraging information and communication technologies for job creation, connectivity, empowerment, and inclusive economic growth. The one window policy that KP government has initiated, has seen a tremendous response and has been a key driver in attracting tangible investment towards the region.”

According to the new conversion, KP government has launched Pakistan Digital City (PDC) - the first Digital City of Pakistan. It is close to the Islamabad capital territory and to the new International Airport of Islamabad. PDC is offering Exemption from custom duties, taxes, and GST for 10 years.

Mr. Hassan Daud Butt, CEO KP-BOIT said, “KP government is working tirelessly to build a comprehensive ecosystem within the country to encourage businesses and investors to move to the country. The Minister of IT in cooperation with the KP government has launched the Special Technology Zone Authority to support youth, freelancers and Technology businesses to flourish with the infrastructure provided. We have over 20K IT graduates and engineers every year and our aim is to create ample employment opportunities for them within the region. Technology is affecting everything in our daily life we need to work in tandem with the global digital transition.”

“We are happy to sign 4 MoUs during the IT ceremony, in providing IT training, setting up digital payment solutions to support the digital transformation of KP and supporting Pakistani youth and fresh graduates to find their passion. Expo 2020 Dubai gave us a chance to showcase our country in a different light to the world”, said Mr. Hassan Daud Butt CEO KP-BOIT.

For more information, please contact Shrouq Mostafa Media Relations Officer entourage marketing and events, email: smostafa@entourageintl.com

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022