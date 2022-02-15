As part of the newly introduced service in the Khedmah app for collecting vehicle insurance premiums, Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC) Khedmah, recently signed another collaboration agreement with Dohfar Insurance. Mr. Said Ahmed Safrar, CEO of OIFC, and Mr. Sonil Kohli, CEO of Dhofar Insurance, signed the agreement.

Customers of Dhofar Insurance Company can now pay their insurance premiums for renewal of their vehicle insurance thanks to a direct link between Khedmah and Dhofar Insurance Company's systems. New clients can also use the app or the website to get competitive quotations from the insurance provider and apply for vehicle insurance.

Such digital services are known to provide ease and convenience, allowing customers to make transactions or browse for options from the comfort of their homes. For Dhofar Insurance customers, downloading the Khedmah App on their smart phones or logging onto the website, can now reduce their need to visit the branches. This will save them time, effort and money. At the same time, they can avail the integrated services that Khdemah provides such as paying their electricity, water and telecommunications bills, recharging phone, electricity prepaid meter bills, entertainment recharge as well as making payments to the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) and other solutions.

Khedmah constantly seeks to keep abreast with current market trends in order to provide its customers with services that suit their dynamic lifestyle and make their life easier. The latest tie-up with Dhofar Insurance Company is a testament to this approach and it reflects OIFC’s constant efforts in analysing market trends as well as customer requirements who are looking for fast and safe ways to finalise their daily needs from the comfort of their home or office. Khedmah provides for them an integrated platform they can utilise to benefit from a plethora of smart and seamless solutions.

Along with Khedmah’s wide array of solutions, Customers interested in subscribing to Awasr and Omantel home internet products as well as Omantel postpaid packages can also easily do so at any of the Khedmah branch offices. Furthermore, customers can now benefit from a gamut of Oman Post & ASYAD Express services outside their working hours through a selected number of Khedmah branches. The services include post box subscriptions, subscription fee payments, subscription renewals and sending parcels locally and internationally. For further information regarding these services, please contact Khedmah call center on 24727272.

Established in 1979, OIFC is one of the leading Investment and services companies and specialises in billing, collection & debt factoring for electricity, water and telecom services in the Sultanate. The company’s 68 various branches and e-payment channels allow customers to easily pay their electricity, water and telecommunications bills and avail of other value-added services as well.

